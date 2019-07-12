Lazio sign Lazzari and Karo but sell Murgia

Lazio confirmed three transfer deals on Friday by announcing that Manuel Lazzari had joined from SPAL with Alessandro Murgia going the other way. In a separate deal, Andreas Karo arrived at the Stadio Olimpico from Apollon Limassol.

The Lazzari and Murgia parts of the deal are essentially a swap deal with SPAL also receiving an additional €10 million as Lazzari is valued at €17 million and Murgia €7 million. Karo is believed to have cost in the region of €160,000.

Rising through the leagues

Lazzari is a 25-year-old who can play anywhere down the right-wing but has most commonly been deployed as a wing-back for SPAL. He began his career in the regional leagues with Montecchio Maggiore, Delta Rovigo, and Giacomense.

Giacomense merged with SPAL in 2013 and he was a member of the side that has gone from the bottom of Italian football to Serie A. He won his first cap for Italy in a UEFA Nations League game against Portugal last year.

Murgia began his career at Lazio and worked his way through the youth team before debuting for the senior side in September 2016.

His greatest moment for the Biancocelesti came when he netted the winner against Juventus in the 2017 Italian Super Cup. After over 60 appearances for Lazio, the central midfielder joined SPAL on loan in January and the move has now become permanent.

Starting off in England

Andreas Karo is a 22-year-old Cypriot centre-back. He spent time in England with Nottingham Forest before signing for Apollon Limassol in 2016.

He struggled to get games for both teams and the bulk of his football has come during loan spells with Cypriot sides, Nea Salamina and Pafos. He has made one appearance for the national team.

Winning the Coppa Italia was an excellent achievement for Lazio last season but they will be keen to build on that by pushing for Champions League football. Lazzari, in particular, will be a useful addition to the squad as they prepare themselves for the season ahead under the guidance of the highly rated, Simone Inzaghi.