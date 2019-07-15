Valencia complete club record swap deal for West Ham target Maxi Gomez

Valencia have signed Uruguayan striker Maxi Gomez from Celta Vigo for a club-record €50million on a five-year deal, which also sees midfielder Santi Mina move back to his hometown.

Moreover, a €140 million release clause has also been set in stone for Gomez, who moves to the Mestalla after two years with Celta.

Mina, on the other hand, has also put to paper a five-year deal after securing a free transfer as part of Gomez’s agreement and leaves Valencia after having made 117 La Liga appearances in just five-years after moving on from Vigo.

Profit for both sides

Maxi Gomez had been persisting for a move out of Celta for quite some-time and gets to play at the highest level of European football now with Valencia. So it isn’t surprising he’s buoyed beyond words after moving to Mestalla.

“I’m very happy to be joining Valencia," he said.

"They’re a very big club and I’m happy to be here. It’s really nice to be able to play in the Champions League.

"I’ve never done that before, and from a young age I’ve always dreamt of playing in the Champions League and La Liga."

Meanwhile, Celta Vigo’s coach Fran Escriba’s also happy to get Mina back.

“He is a great reinforcement for us, it will give us many more alternatives in attack,” said the Spaniard.

A new challenge

The 23-year-old Uruguayan was heavily linked with West Ham United over the summer but opted to join Valencia for a new challenge in his La Liga career. He isn’t going to be the star package in the Mestalla that easily, having to fend off enough competition from strikers Rodrigo Moreno and Kevin Gameiro in the attacking front.

However, with 13 goals in La Liga last season, the Uruguayan almost netted as many league goals as the two did together last season thanks to his clinical nature in front of goal. Playing in the UEFA Champions League or with acclaimed individuals surrounding him will, of course, be an exciting prospect which deciphers whether he’s indeed a potential heir to Luis Suarez in his country.

Considering that he averaged a goal in just over three games for a side which barely avoided relegation, Gomez possesses the quality of a deadly striker. The striker, who also assisted five goals last season, is a big boost for Marcelinho’s side to help them compete higher up in the league next season.

Coveted Homecoming

Santi Mina, on the other hand, is going back to the place which introduced him to the beautiful game. An Iago Aspas inspired Celta avoided relegation by the tiniest margins, but an influential midfielder like Mina is perfect to unlock their cobwebs. The 23-year-old’s 11 goals in all competitions last season showed his dynamic nature going forward, while his creativity will revitalize Celticos’ attacking fire.

For someone who knows the city inside out and how his childhood club operates, he must be desperate to get them back into the limelight in La Liga. If Aspas stays injury-free and roaring going forward, Mina’s the perfect supplement to make Celta more lethal going forward.

The 23-year-old also assisted five times last season, but his crisp defence-splitting passes often light up the mood wherever he plays. The Spaniard must’ve been haunted by the disappointments his fans had to endure last season and maybe taking the high road to success will incur dynamic midfielder in him next season.