FC Porto: the players that have left the Dragao thus far

FC Porto has confirmed the club will lose key players, some of whose contracts have expired.

As expected, Yacine Brahimi and Hector Herrera's contracts have reached an end on June 30. While Felipe, Eder Militao and Oliver Torres are destined to continue their adventure in a new club.

1. Eder Militao

Militao joined Porto from Sao Paulo last year for a fee of around €7m, completing 29 appearances for the club and scoring three goals.

The youngster spent a fully successful and promising year at Porto consequently arousing various interests across Europe. Real Madrid agreed to pay the €50m fee for the Brazilian defender, officializing their new reinforcement for the 2019/20 La Liga campaign months before his move to the Spanish capital.

2. Oliver Torres

Torres joined Porto permanently in 2017 for a €20m fee from Atletico Madrid following his previous connection with the club, having represented the Dragons on loan for two consecutive seasons back in 2014.

The 24-year-old featured inconsistently 146 times for Sergio Conceicao's side, scoring 12 goals while assisting 21 times.

During his time wearing blue and white, he achieved the NOS League in the 2017/18 season and the Super Cup in 2018/19.

Torres leaves the club to sign a five-year contract with Sevilla, in a deal surrounding €12m.

3. Felipe

Felipe signed from Corinthians and spent three years at Porto as an indisputable starting player, completing a total of 93 appearances for the Dragons.

The Brazilian international will be remembered for his cheerful celebrations as a 2017/18 NOS League and 2018 Super Cup winner.

The central defender will represent Atletico Madrid, becoming their most expensive ever defender at a €20m fee, reveals Marca.

4. Hector Herrera

Porto paid €8m for the midfielder in 2013 to Mexican club Pachuca. A few years upon his move to Porto, Herrera earned the captain armband for Conceicao's team.

Herrera became a free agent on June 30, following a six-year link with the Portuguese club where he featured in 164 games and scored 27 goals.

Atletico Madrid officialised the 29-year-old's three-year deal with Los Colchoneros on July 3.

5. Free agents

For Brahimi, it hasn't all been plain-sailing as it has been for their former teammates.

The Algerian international also became a free agent on June 30 upon the expiration of his contract after being linked with Porto for five years. Despite diverse interests from clubs with the likes of West Ham, Arsenal and Roma, he is yet to put pen to paper in signing for a new club.