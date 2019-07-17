Mattia Perin set for Benfica switch from Juventus

Italian stopper Mattia Perin seems to have called an end to his time in the Serie A, as he nears a switch to Portuguese champions Benfica.

Football ITALIA is reporting that the Italian international has landed in Lisbon ahead of completing his move from Juventus to Benfica. He is set to undergo a medical before signing a 5-year deal.

The reported fee is €15 million with 18-year-old right-back Joao Ferreira joining the Old Lady as part of the deal.

Ferreira came through the youth ranks in Benfica and made five appearances in the UEFA Youth Leauge, contributing two assists.

What went wrong for Perin in Turin?

Perin spent just the one season at Juventus after signing from Genoa last summer. The 26-year-old played second fiddle to Wojciech Szczesny in Turin and an injury-plagued season limited him to just nine appearances.

With the return of Italian legend, Gianluigi Buffon to the Allianz Stadium game time would be hard to come by and Sky Italia reported that a lack of playing time has forced the keeper to seek out a move.

What can he bring to Benfica?

During his time in the Italian top flight, Perin has amassed 186 appearances, keeping 54 clean sheets. During his sole season with the Bianconeri, Perin won the Scudetto and the Italian Super Cup.

Perin has some International pedigree, making two appearances for the Italian national team. His wealth of experience, quick reflexes and distribution should make him a fantastic signing for the Portuguese Champions.

Injury Problems

Perin has suffered from injury problems throughout his career with a shoulder injury most recently sidelining the stopper for two months during his time at Juventus.

During his stint at Genoa, the Italian suffered from two cruciate ligament ruptures and a shoulder injury which kept him out of action for more than a year overall.

Raring to go

The Italian is excited to get going in Portugal, telling Sky Italia “It’s an exciting adventure and I can’t wait to get started.”

Perin added, “I thank Juventus for giving me the opportunity to improve a lot last season. Now I want to put into practice what I learned.”