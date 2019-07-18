Parma confirm loan signing of Karamoh from Inter Milan

Parma Calcio 1913 have confirmed the signing of Yann Karamoh on a season-long loan from giants Inter Milan.

Il Crociati will also have the option to buy the 21-year old for a fee of €13m at the end of the campaign.

Inter have not decided to insert a buy-back clause on Karamoh but will receive 50% of any future transfer fees involving the player.

Just who is Yann Karamoh?

Born in Abidjan in the Ivory Coast, the youngster started his career with French lower league side Racing Colombes 92, but in 2011 signed for Stade Malherbe Caen, who were then in Ligue 1.

Karamoh signed his first professional contract in 2015, and after impressing for the club's reserve side, he broke into the Caen first team at the start of the 2016/17 season.

That season saw him score five goals in 35 appearances to help Caen avoid relegation to Ligue 2, thanks to a draw on the final day against champions Paris-Saint-Germain.

Big clubs began to take notice, and on the last day of the 2017 summer transfer window he was signed by Inter Milan for a fee of €6.75m.

The winger, who has also been capped by France at u21 level, went on to make 16 Serie A appearances in the 2017/18 season, scoring the winning goal in his first start against Bologna in February 2018.

However, with growing competition for places in manager Luciano Spaletti's squad, it was decided that Karamoh would be sent back to France with Ligue 1 side Bordeaux for the following campaign.

A disappointing season

Despite his undoubted potential, Yann Karamoh was not quite able to make his mark last season in France.

He scored just three times in 32 appearances, and was the subject of controversy when he was suspended by the club earlier this year for "unacceptable behaviour".

The Ivory Coast-born winger was also believed to have had a physical confrontation with Bordeaux assistant manager Patrice Collecter, following a very poor performance in the Coupe de la Ligue semi-final defeat against Strasbourg in January.

Karamoh then made matters worse by skipping training the next day, which then led to him being formally suspended by the club indefinitely. Bordeaux were extremely close to terminating the loan agreement, which would have seen the 21-year-old head back to the Italian capital.

Can Karamoh get his career back on track at Parma?

Parma manager Roberto D'Aversa will not want to see a repeat of those antics next season. The Italian club will simply have no time for disruption in their playing squad, as they look to consolidate their status in Serie A, after an impressive campaign last year saw them finish 14th in their first season back in the big time.

Yann Karamoh certainly has the ability to play a key role at the Stadio Ennio Tardini, and if he can put his attitude problems behind him, he could have Inter Milan eager to take him back at the end of his loan spell this time next year.