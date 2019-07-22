Borussia Monchengladbach sign Marcus Thuram

Borussia Monchengladbach have completed a move for France under-21 international, Marcus Thuram in a deal worth €9 million (possibly rising to €12 million).

Thuram, who is the son of legendary French defender, Lilian Thuram, is a forward and will take over the number 10 shirt recently vacated by another player who is perhaps overshadowed by a more famous relative, Thorgan Hazard, who is, of course, the brother of Real Madrid's summer signing, Eden.

First team debut

Thuram, who was born in Parma whilst his father was a player there, has spent his entire career playing in France. He came through the youth system at Sochaux after joining the club in 2012.

He played for their youth team, B team and finally reached the first team as a 17-year-old in March 2015.

After over 40 appearances for Les Lionceaux, Guingamp paid €600,000 to break the attacker to the club in 2017.

He could only manage four goals in all competitions in his first season but netted 13 times last season which has obviously drawn the attention of the German side.

Born in Italy

Despite being born in Italy, Thuram has always represented France at youth level and has been capped at all age groups from under-17 up.

Despite being the son of a World Cup-winning legend, the young Thuram will probably not feel the same pressure as other youngsters with footballing dads due to the fact that he plays at the opposite end of the pitch as his father.

He may be remembered for his brace in the World Cup semi-final win over Croatia but Lilian's best work was definitely done at the other end of the pitch as a right-back or centre-back.

Marcus still has a long way to go before he reaches the levels his father did but this is definitely a huge step forward. Interestingly, his father never played in Germany in a career that saw him left trophies in France, Italy, and Spain so if Marcus can win honours with Borussia Monchengladbach, then he can truly begin to make his own name rather than carry the baggage that comes with having a famous father.