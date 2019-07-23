Celtic vs Nomme Kalju: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Champions League Qualifying Round 2019
The Second Qualifying Round of the Champions League gets underway on Wednesday as Celtic play host to Estonia's, Nomme Kalju in Glasgow. Join us for prematch, live commentary, and postmatch coverage. Kickoff is at 19:45 BST.
60 LIVE
Eight in a row and a treble treble
While Celtic haven't been at their best in Europe, they have been completely dominant domestically. They have won eight league titles in a row and are also on a run of three successive trebles in a row. Celtic and Rangers have both won nine league titles in a row and Neil Lennon's men will have one eye on matching that record this season.
Nomme Kalju's European Pedigree
Honestly, there isn't any. This is only their second time in the Champions League as they won their second-ever Estonian title last season. In their previous attempt, they were eliminated by Viktoria Plzen 10-2 on aggregate in the qualifying rounds. Their Europa League campaigns haven't been much better with their last three campaigns ending early at the hands of Turkish, Icelandic and Hungarian opponents.
Celtic's European Pedigree
Celtic haven't been great in Europe in recent seasons but they were the first team from Northern Europe to win the European Cup when they lifted the trophy in 1967. In recent seasons they have struggled to reach the Champions League group stages with just two appearances in the last five seasons. Champions League qualification is huge for Celtic as they don't get anything like the television money that is in England so the money for progression in Europe plays a huge role for the Scottish champions.
Nomme Kalju team news
The Estonian's don't seem to have any injury problems and should name a full-strength team. The Estonian league is already underway and after their win in North Macedonia, they made five changes to their lineup for a home draw against Paide last Friday.
Celtic team news
Neil Lennon has a few injury problems to contend with. Kieran Tierney, who is a target for Arsenal, will miss the game with an ongoing hip injury which means new signing, Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo should continue at left-back. Another doubt is Mikey Johnston who scored in the first leg against Sarajevo but missed the second leg to injury.
Second prize
The losers of this tie will drop down into the Europa League and the draw was also made for the next round of that on Monday. Nomme Kalju's old nemesis, Shkendija of North Macedonia or Dudelange of Luxembourg will be the opposition but it looks like it will be Dudelange at present as they won Tuesday's first leg 2-1 away from home.
Third Qualifying Round Draw
The draw for the next round was made on Monday with the winners set to take on the winners of the tie between CFR Cluj of Romania and Maccabi Tel Aviv of Israel. The first leg of that tie is in Romania and will start about 45 minutes before kick-off at Celtic Park.
Nomme Kalju's journey so far
Nomme Kalju didn't get it quite so easy in the last round. A 1-0 defeat at home to Shkendija of North Macedonia had them on the verge of elimination but they regathered themselves for the away game. Italian defender, Maximiliano Ugge put them ahead but they looked to be heading out after a second penalty of the tie from Agim Ibraimi drew the sides level. However, there was time for late drama and it went the way of the Estonians as their Brazilian striker, Liliu netted the winner in stoppage time.
Celtic's path to this stage
Celtic's opponents in the last round were Sarajevo of Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Hoops fell behind in the away leg but goals from Mikey Johnston, Odsonne Edouard and Scott Sinclair saw them secure a 3-1 win. Further strikes from Ryan Christie and Callum McGregor either side of a goal from the visitors saw Celtic run out 5-2 victors.
Hello and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of the Champions League Second Qualifying Round 1st Leg clash between Celtic and Nomme Kalju. The game comes to you live from Glasgow and will kick off at 19.45pm local time.
Both teams have safely negotiated one tie in this seasons qualification rounds but there is still a long way to go with the winner of this match still having two more rounds to get through.