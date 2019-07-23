Leigh Griffiths in action against Sarajevo (Image from Getty Image / Andrew Milligan (PA Images)) Celtic vs Nomme Kalju: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Champions League Qualifying Round 2019

The Second Qualifying Round of the Champions League gets underway on Wednesday as Celtic play host to Estonia's, Nomme Kalju in Glasgow. Join us for prematch, live commentary, and postmatch coverage. Kickoff is at 19:45 BST.