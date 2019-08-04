FC Barcelona complete move for left-back Junior Firpo from Real Betis

FC Barcelona has signed left-back Junior Firpo from Real Betis Balompié. The deal agreed on consists of a total of €25M –the first instalment of €18M this year and a €7M payment next season– plus another €5M in variables.

Firpo was one of Ernesto Valverde’s desired targets for the upcoming season and will present healthy competition to Jordi Alba for the left-back spot. The Dominican who is now nationalized Spanish is Barcelona's fourth summer signing after Norberto Murara (Neto), Frenkie de Jong, and Antoine Griezmann.

The humbles origins of a promising youngster

With this signing, Firpo fulfills a giant leap on his blossoming career. He joins the Spanish juggernaut only a year and a half after making his debut in La Liga and a month later after his crowning as European champion with the U21 Spanish squad.

Junior emigrated alongside his family from the Dominican Republic when he was a little kid, and his father was keen on him playing football as a form of integration. He was first spotted by the Betis technicians in the 2013-14 season and left them in awe.

“Two trainings sessions were enough for me to realize Junior’s enormous potential”, says José Juan Romero, his former coach at Betis Deportivo, the formative club of Real Betis. “He has the best possible aspect of an elite footballer: he’s a down-to-earth person. He’s the artist who raises up to bigger challenges and he will definitely perform well in Barcelona”, adds Romero.

The traits required for success

“Besides his mental maturity, he has physical power, speed, and a good aerial game which is important for a left-back. He can even score sometimes”, details Romero. “When Quique Setién asked about him joining the senior squad, I had no hesitations. It was his time to be part of the first team and he has learned to not make the same mistakes he did when he played for me”.

Junior made his debut in the Spanish top flight in February of 2018 under Setién’s guidance, a coach who speaks of his great progress on the pitch: “He’s a footballer with exceptional potential. He has had his ups and downs with me these past two years, but that’s something normal for his age. There are some defensive aspects were he has struggled and he has to adapt to the discipline of an elite club but he has evolved significantly, and he has done so because he’s smart and has a strong work ethic”, said the Spanish trainer.

Now Firpo will have his chance to prove himself and the rest of the football world, he can challenge for a spot in Barça’s line up.