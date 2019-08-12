Energie Cottbus 1 - 3 Bayern Munich: Bavarians coast past easy fourth tier opposition

Pokal-holders Bayern Munich coasted past fourth tier side Energie Cottbus with goals from Robert Lewandoski, Kingsley Coman and Leon Goretzka on Monday night to send them through to the second round of the Cup.

The Regionalliga Nordost opposition that they faced did not give up without a fight, however, and Berkan Taz managed to score a late consolation goal. His penalty sent Manuel Neuer the wrong way and gave the home support something a little bit positive to focus on

Head coach Niko Kovac will aim to win his third DFB-Pokal title in as many seasons, starting with his first in 2017/18 with Eintracht Frankfurt; defeating Bayern in the final. His Munich side also won the competition left season against RB Leipzig, and if the Bavarian team succeed again in this campaign, it will be their 20th time lifting the trophy

The match suited the predictions of the majority, with not even a hint of the possibility of an upset. The last time that Bayern Munich lost a cup match against a fourth division side was in 2000/01, when FC Magdeburg defeated them 5-3 on penalties.

Bayern Dominate Easy Opposition

Cottbus were lucky to only concede three goals to an extremely strong Bayern side, who hit the woodwork twice throughout the game and missed a multitude of other easy chances.

Bayern managed an incredible 81% posession, holding back their much weaker opposition for nearly the entirety of the match. Cottbus only managed to achieve three shots that hit Manuel Neuer's goal, although they only had four in total.

Bayern were much less clinical in the game, but that did not matter as to Kovac it would have been treated as if it was a pre-season game, and just one last chance to get his player's fit for their first Bundesliga tie on Saturday.

Coman impresses

One of the most important men of the tie was Kingsley Coman. The 23-year-old Frenchman made in impact for the first goal, Lewandowski's strike coming from a saved shot by the winger.

Bayern are linked with the signing of Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan, but this did not stop Coman from proving to Kovac just how important of an asset he is to a side that will be aiming as high as possible this season.

Coman was denied by the crossbar late in the second half, but when he defeated his defender and fired low from only eighteen yards out, 19-year-old Cottbus goalkeeper Lennart Moser could do nothing to try and stop the Frenchman from scoring.

Takeaways from the match

Niko Kovac will be looking to use the success of this match in front of the capacity crowd to spur his side on to victory at home to Hertha Berlin at the weekend. The last time the two sides faced each other, they were only separated by a single goal from defensive midfielder Javi Martinez, and Bayern will want to gain three points again.

With Energie Cottbus relegated from the 3.Liga last season, they will take their hard-fought effort into this weekend's match against Lok Leipzig to try and help them to progress higher than the fifth place that the side currently sit in.