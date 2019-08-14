Augsburg Season Preview: Can Augsburg maintain top-flight status? 

Augsburg has been in the Bundesliga since 2011/12 with their best campaign coming in 2014/15 when they finished fifth. Since then they have always been in the bottom half but have always avoided relegation with 12th, 13th, 12th and 15th placed finishes.

Transfer Business Overview

Augsburg has had a busy summer spending over €28 million on 10 new players but they recovered €22 million of that with 11 players leaving the club.

Thomas Koubek has arrived from Stade Rennais and Iago has come in from Internacional in Brazil. Carlos Gruezo of Dallas, Ruben Vargas of FC Luzern, Florian Niederlechner of Freiburg, Reece Oxford of West Ham United, Noah Sarenren Bazee of Hannover, Marvin Friedrich of Union Berlin and Mads Pedersen of Nordsjaelland have also been signed while Marek Suchy of Basel has also arrived on a free transfer.

The key departure was Martin Hinteregger who has joined Eintracht Frankfurt for €12 million. Fees were also collected for Jonathan Schmid (Freiburg) and a loan fee for Kevin Danso who will spend the season with Southampton. One of the more interesting deals was Friedrich who joined the club for €1 million (an agreed buyback clause) before going straight back to Union Berlin for €2 million four days later. Christopher Janker, Ja-choel Koo, Jan-Ingwar Callsen-Bracker, Dong-won Ji, Konstantinos Stafylidis, Takashi Usami and Julian Gunther-Schmidt have also moved on.

Manager

Martin Schmidt used to work as a mechanic before going into coaching. After several minor jobs in Switzerland, he moved to coach Mainz's second team in 2010. He worked his way up to the first team by 2015 and spent two years there before moving to Wolfsburg in 2017. He didn't last long there and spent over a year out of work before being named Augsburg manager in April 2019.

Player to Watch

He may not have been the best player in his house as a child with older brother, Sami, going on to win the 2014 World Cup with Germany but Rani Khedira is a decent player in his own right. He is mostly a defensive midfielder but can also play as a centre-back.

He began his career with Stuttgart but struggled to make an impact there before moving to RB Leipzig and again, he didn't really make his breakthrough. However, since moving to Augsburg in 2017, he has become a regular and is a key player for the team now.

One for the Future

Reece Oxford has been earmarked as one for the future ever since an eye-catching performance for West Ham in a win over Arsenal when he was just 16 years old. Since then he has struggled for first-team football with loans to Reading, Borussia Monchengladbach never really bringing about more than a handful of appearances. However, he is now officially an Augsburg player having moved this summer and at 20 years old he still has a promising future.

Predicted Finish

The trends don't make great reading for Augsburg. They've been drifting into the bottom half of the table over the last few years and there's little sign that anything will be different this season. They'll most likely finish in the bottom five and are in serious danger of dropping into those bottom three spots if any of the newly promoted clubs have a decent season.