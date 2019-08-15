Eintracht Frankfurt 1 - 0 FC Vaduz: Eagles breeze through to playoff qualifying round

In front of a packed-out Waldstadion, the German team cruised past FC Vaduz in the second leg of their third-round-qualifying tie, after the Eagles won 5-0 last week in Switzerland.

Nine alterations were made from the side that played in the DFB Pokal last weekend, with Sebastien Rode making his first start since he rejoined the club and Timothy Chandler playing for Eintracht for the first time since May of 2018.

As so often happens in European tournaments, the 'nordwestkurve' of the Waldstadion displayed a brilliant tifo, something that has become synonymous with the club's support. Eintracht's performances off of the field make the club different to many others, not just with the choreos that they create but the immense noise that is produced from that section of the ground at every single game

De Guzman Goal Separates Sides

The match was a simple one for Adi Hutter's Eintracht Frankfurt, with a number of changes made to rest players for Sunday's Bundesliga opener against TSG Hoffenheim. The brunt of the work was accomplished last week when they won 5-0 in the first leg, making the game at home not much more than a formality.

Despite there being nothing to really be played for, Eintracht still controlled the game. The Eagles managed 68% of possession and were more accurate with each of the 17 shots that they managed, seven of them hitting the target.

Jonathan de Guzman made the difference. On the half-hour mark, he fired home from the centre of the box into the top-left corner of the goal after an Eintracht shot cannoned off of the bar.

As the clock ran down, Daichi Kamada managed to put the ball in the net after a through ball from Goncalo Paciencia but the goal was ruled to be offside.

Takeaways

Joveljic once again came close to being able to score another for the Eagles, and with Jovic and Haller having already left the side, the 20-year-old will need to step up in the Bundesliga to alleviate the loss.

After he was taken off in the first half, 34-year-old defender Marco Russ was seen leaving the dugout on crutches with a suspected Achilles tendon injury. If the injury turns out to be serious, it could turn out to be a very worrying one for Hutter's side, with him being one of the important defensive players normally at the coach's disposal

With RC Strasbourg winning their tie against Lokomotiv Plovdiv 2-0 on aggregate, Eintracht Frankfurt will now face them in the final round of matches before the Europa League group stages start.

Strasbourg sits near the German border, and it is only a 218km trip between the two cities, much closer than many of the other teams in the Bundesliga that the Eagles will face this season, so it would be more than reasonable to expect a more than large following from the fans of the club for their European away game.