Celta Vigo v Real Madrid Preview: Célticos hope to escape relegation battle this season

Celta Vigo will host Real Madrid at the Abanca-Balaídos stadium for the first fixture of the 2019/20 campaign.

Zinedine Zidane has made a few big-name signings this summer and will endeavour to wrestle the title away from Real's rivals, Barcelona. While Celta has nothing to lose and will certainly give their all, it is important for Los Merengues to start off in the right way, with a win.

Team News

For Zidane's side, some key players will be ruled out of the encounter such as recent signing Ferland Mendy winger Brahim Diaz and more crucially, Marco Asensio due to injuries.

On a positive note, Sergio Ramos is set to feature after completing a full training session with his teammates recently. Notorious summer signing Eden Hazard is set to make his competitive debut as Zidane aspires for more quality in his squad this season.

A total of eleven signings were made by Fran Escriba's side after avoiding relegation by just five points last season. New recruits Santi Mina and Denis Suarez will bring more quality as both are confirmed as possible starters.

Club legend Iago Aspas will endeavour to continue delivering his fantastic service shown last season.

Head to head

Saturday's clash will mark the 33rd meeting between the sides, with Real winning 21 of those matches. Celta have overcome Los Blancos only seven times. The remaining five have ended in draws between the clubs.

Their last encounter ended up in a 4-2 Madrid win back in November with goals from Karim Benzema, Dani Ceballos (new Arsenal signing) and Sergio Ramos.

Recent form

Real suffered a 7-3 defeat to their rivals Atletico Madrid during pre-season which did not sit well with their supporters.

There were triumphs over Fenerbahce and RB Salzburg but the club failed to edge past Napoli on penalties in their last pre-season fixture.

Vigo commenced their pre-season strongly with three victories out of three, though they fell to defeat in their final two matches against Lazio and Tenerife.

Predicted line-ups

Celta de Vigo: Ruben, Kevin, Costas, Aidoo, Olaza, Beltran, Lobotka, Suarez, Mina, Sisto, Aspas.

Real Madrid: Courtois, Militao, Ramos, Varane, Carvajal, Modric, Casemiro, Marcelo, Isco, Hazard, Benzema.