Valencia v Real Sociedad Preview: Can Los Che make a winning start at home?

Valencia take on Real Sociedad on Saturday evening in Mestalla in one of the standout fixtures of match day one in La Liga.

Team News

The RFEF's Competition Committee has made the decision not to permit the six players who were facing a suspension to play in the opening match day of the LaLiga Santander season.

Valencia captain Daniel Parejo is one of those players suspended and will miss his teams opening game of the season due to picking up five yellow cards in the 2018/19 season.

Martin Odegaard will be pushing for a starting place in midfield for the away side. Still just 20-years old, Odegaard is back in Spain after playing with the Netherlands' Vitesse last term. He scored eight goals in 31 matches in the Eredivisie.

Head to Head

Real Sociedad have won five of their last eight to Valencia. Both clubs have had mixed summer transfer windows. Valencia have won three of their last four meetings and finished 11 points ahead of Real Sociedad last season in fourth place to qualify for the Champions League.

Last six meetings: Three Valencia wins, two Real Sociedad wins, one draw

Valencia have won three of the last four meetings

There was only one goal in last season’s fixtures, scored by Valencia at Anoeta.

Recent form

Valencia only suffered two defeats in pre-season and have lost just two of their last 21 home games in LaLiga. Mestalla is something of a fortress.

One win from their last nine away trips at the tail end of last season doesn't make good reading for Real Sociedad. The Basque club have brought in some exciting young talent over the summer transfer window and will be aiming for a European place.

Predicted line-ups

Valencia: Cillessen; Piccini, Garay, Gabriel Paulista, Jaume Costa; Carlos Soler, Kondogbia, Coquelin, Guedes; Gameiro, Maxi Gomez

Unavailable: Gaya (suspended), Parejo (suspended)

Doubtful: Lee Kang-In (injured), Medran (injured), Rodrigo (out of favour)

Real Sociedad: Remiro; Zaldua, Igor Zubeldia, Le Normand, Aihen Munoz, Mikel Merino, Illarremendi; Januzaj, Odegaard, Mikel Oyarzabal; Willian Jose

Unavailable: Aritz Elustondo (suspended), Diego Llorente (suspended), Sagnan (injured), Portu (injured)