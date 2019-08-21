Celtic Vs AIK preview: Lennon's focus switches to Europa after Champions League Exit 

The exit in the 3rd round qualifying round of the Champions League was met with feelings of disbelief for the fans of Neil Lennon's side.

Story of the game

Celtic conceded four goals at home to Romanian champions CFR Cluj last Tuesday to go out 5-4 on aggregate and see them drop into the Europa League play off round.

The Hoops' boss has tried his best to ensure calm insisting "We're fine" during his pre-match press conference when asked about the current mood in the camp.

The visitors to Celtic Park have also felt the pain of elimination from UEFA's premier competition after an away goals defeat to Maribor after a 4-4 aggregate score.

They arrive in Glasgow sitting third domestically and have won five of their last six league games.

Both sides will be looking to take an advantage into next weeks return leg as they look to still be competing in European competition towards the back end of 2019.

With Champions League qualification having escaped both sides are recent defeats the income from the Europa could prove pivotal with transfer windows still open for business until late August.

There has been talk of Celtic joining forces with the likes of Ajax pushing for changes to the qualification process for champions of the smaller countries within the UEFA system and this means the Europa League group stages become a must to ensure any such suggestions are taken seriously.

The game takes place on Thursday 22nd August with a kick off time of 19:45GMT.

Team News

Scott Bain is set to return to goal for the hosts after he sat out the weekends League Cup victory over Dunfermline with a hand injury. Influential captain Scott Brown and key attacker James Forrest are also expected to be restored to the starting XI.

Their Swedish counterparts are likely to be without goal threat Tarik Elyounoussi giving head coach Rikard Norling a decision to make up front.

Is the game on TV and can I stream it?

The game will be shown live on Celtic TV for those who live outside of the UK and Ireland.

Alternatively, there will be various live news feeds on social media platforms.