Why Hirving Lozano is the Perfect Signing for Napoli

SSC Napoli have signed Hirving Lozano from PSV Eindhoven for a reported fee of €42m, and fans will be hoping that the Mexican winger will enable Napoli to challenge Juventus for the Serie A title this season.

Napoli Tactics

For Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti, Lozano will be a welcome addition to his squad both because of his quality as an individual and his stylistic fit with the way Napoli play.

Ancelotti has consistently used a 4-4-2 in which the most important element of their attacking play is maintaining width. By ensuring that at least one player is out wide, Napoli are able to stretch opposing defences and open gaps for their team to exploit. On the left-hand side, Faouzi Ghoulam provides the majority of the width from fullback while Lorenzo Insigne cuts inside and operates in the left half-space. On the right, Jose Callejon poses as a more traditional winger and stays wide while the right-back (one of Elseid Hysaj, Kevin Malcuit, or new signing Giovanni di Lorenzo) will tuck inside to assist the centre backs during the buildup and Dries Mertens will drop off to occupy the right half-space.

Napoli's attacking players have to be able to recognize available space to know where to position themselves and have the necessary skill to create opportunities from different areas of the pitch.

Lozano's Fit at Napoli

Lozano will fit perfectly in this system. For PSV, he played both as a right and left winger in a 4-3-3, in which he was tasked with drifting wide to find space to receive the ball.

If on the right, Lozano looks to get to the byline to deliver low-driven crosses into the centre as opposed to the more traditional looping cross. On the left, Lozano will cut inside onto his stronger right foot and shoot from range. This versatility will no doubt please Ancelotti, as the Italian coach will often tweak his starting 11 depending on the opposition. Having players who can perform multiple roles in different positions will enable him to do this effectively. Furthermore, Lozano's tendency to maintain width while attacking - especially when used on the right - will allow him to adapt to Napoli's tactical system with ease.

Lozano is also a reliable goal scorer and creator. He scored 17 goals and registered 8 assists in both of his seasons for PSV, and also made 2.2 dribbles per game at a 65% success rate and 2.2 key passes per game. As he showed for Mexico, he is a potent threat on the counter with his pace, decision making, ability to attack space, and finishing. For both club and country, Lozano has proven himself to be an all-rounded attacking player who consistently improves his team's attacking output.

Napoli are not simply getting a pacy, tricky winger who can score goals, but a player with the necessary attributes to fit within Ancelotti's preferred tactical setup. This will make the transition to Italian football somewhat easier and ensure that he can make a positive impact on the team. With the likes of Callejon and Mertens ageing, and given that Ancelotti excels at developing youth, purchasing a young, exciting player is a smart move for the club. Moreover, depending on how well Lozano settles into Serie A life, Napoli could mount a serious title challenge this season.

With every other team in the top six changing managers except for Atalanta, Napoli are one of the few teams in Serie A who have maintained continuity in their playing philosophy. This, in combination with their signings, could enable Napoli to pose a serious challenge to Juventus for the Scudetto this season, and Lozano could be integral to that success.

Given his talent and tactical profile, Hirving Lozano could be one of the best signings in Serie A this season.