Parma vs Juventus: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Serie A 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Parma vs Juventus live stream online TV channel, lineups, preview, and score updates of Serie A 2019-20. Kickoff time Parma vs Juventus: 17:00 BST.
Streaming is available via Premier Player
If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!
Also missing will be Marco Pjaca and Mattia Perin, both recovering from long term injuries.
However, with new defensive reinforcements like Matthijs De Ligt and Danilo, both of whom could start, Juventus will have plenty of depth on the pitch.
Maurizio Sarri will not be on the bench for Parma and Napoli.— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) August 22, 2019
The decision will allow him an optimal recovery: https://t.co/I4VlGjurpj pic.twitter.com/7Ia1R30x4v
Also in doubt is midfielder Alberto Grassi, who is recovering from a serious cruciate ligament injury. Lastly, Andrea Adorante, their new signing is also recovering from his long term injury.
The Stadio Ennio Tardini is now fully sold out for #ParmaJuventus 🏟➕💛💙#TuttiAlTardini #ForzaParma ⤵️https://t.co/ybdEI4qSwI— Parma Calcio 1913 (@ParmaCalcio_en) August 22, 2019
However, with a little bit of a shaky preseason and plenty of personnel changes, nothing is certain for the reigning champions. Playing away from home makes the challenge that much greater, so Sarri's men will have to be perfect to bring home the three points.
D'Aversa's men will be looking to take all three points from the serial Scudetto winners to get their season off to a perfect start in front of their home fans.
Kickoff time is scheduled at 17:00 BST.