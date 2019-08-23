on VAVEL
Kickoff: 17:00 BST.
Parma vs Juventus: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Serie A 2019 (0-0)
Image: VAVEL

ParmaTBC.
Juventus FCTBC.
How to watch Parma vs. Juventus Live TV and Stream
This match is available LIVE on TV on Premier Sports

Streaming is available via Premier Player

If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!

Juventus Predicted Lineups
Szczesny; De Sciglio, De Ligt, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Ramsey, Pjanic, Rabiot; Bernardeschi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Dybala
Parma Predicted Lineups
Sepe; Laurini, Iacoponi, Bruno Alves, Gagliolo; Rigoni, Hernani, Barilla; Karamoh, Inglese, Gervinho
Juventus Team News
The biggest news from Juve is that Maurizio Sarri will not be on the bench, as he was just diagnosed this week with pneumonia.


Also missing will be Marco Pjaca and Mattia Perin, both recovering from long term injuries.


However, with new defensive reinforcements like Matthijs De Ligt and Danilo, both of whom could start, Juventus will have plenty of depth on the pitch.

Parma Team News
D'Aversa will have most of his squad available to choose from for the near capacity crowd. One exception will be Juraj Kucka, who is doubtful with a calf muscle injury.

Also in doubt is midfielder Alberto Grassi, who is recovering from a serious cruciate ligament injury. Lastly, Andrea Adorante, their new signing is also recovering from his long term injury.

For Juventus, only a win will do
After years of dominating Serie A, the Juventus faithful are accustomed to winning in the league, especially against a team like Parma.

 

However, with a little bit of a shaky preseason and plenty of personnel changes, nothing is certain for the reigning champions. Playing away from home makes the challenge that much greater, so Sarri's men will have to be perfect to bring home the three points.

Parma looking to stun the Bianconeri
The last time these two teams met, Parma held Juventus to a historic draw at Juventus stadium. However, i Crociati finished the season a disappointing 14th. 

D'Aversa's men will be looking to take all three points from the serial Scudetto winners to get their season off to a perfect start in front of their home fans.

Season Previews
Ahead of this season opener, check out our Season Previews for Parma and Juventus
Serie A kicks off with a classic, as Parma look to improve from last year's finish and Juventus are looking to bring home an unprecedented ninth consecutive Scudetto.


Kickoff Time
Parma vs. Juventus will be played at the Stadio Ennio Tardini in Parma, Italy.

Kickoff time is scheduled at 17:00 BST.

Follow along for Parma vs. Juventus live stream online TV channel, lineups, preview, and score updates of Serie A 2019-20. Kickoff time: 17:00 BST
My name is Elaine Donati and I'll be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
