RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Both sides aim to maintain winning start

After a loss in the first leg of the Europa League Playoff round, Adi Hutter's Eintracht travels to Leipzig for their second match of the Bundesliga campaign. They won their first match of the season at home to TSG Hoffenheim, Martin Hinterreger netting within a mere 30 seconds of play commencing.

Leipzig currently sits second in the table after one game, Dortmund only topping them on goals for. Julian Nagelsmann's side ran out 4-0 victors away from home to Union Berlin in their season opener, breezing past the newly-promoted side. Goals came from Halstenberg, Sabitzer, Werner and Nkunku, but the match against Eintracht could prove to be a more difficult one.

Eintracht Frankfurt is unbeaten in the last three games between the sides (1W, 2D), drawing 1-1 and 0-0 retrospectively in the matches that were played last season.

Team News

RB Leipzig's side will most likely be strengthened from that that featured in the first game week. Kevin Kampl, Ibrahima Konaté, Diego Demme and Willi Orban have been training recently with the squad and should all be available for selection on Sunday. Unfortunately for the team, Jean-Kévin Augustin (ankle), Tyler Adams (muscle problems) and Dayot Upamecano (ankle) have all been ruled out out the match.

Adi Hutter has said that he is 'thinking of making changes', and with as many games as his side needs to play, this would definitely make sense. Djibril Sow will most likely not be ready, and Frederik Rönnow has also returned to training. Mijat Gacinovic hobbled off with a groin injury on Thursday, and Hutter will not want to risk aggravating that.

Who to look out for

RB Leipzig - Yussuf Poulsen

Despite his failure to score in the opening tie, Poulsen could prove deadly against Frankfurt.

He was second-top scorer for the side last year with 15 goals only one behind Timo Werner. The 25-year-old Dane has been at the club since 2013, so far making 188 appearances. He managed to find himself an assist in the first round of the DFB-Pokal when his side beat Osnabruck

Eintracht Frankfurt - Daichi Kamada

Despite having been capped for his national Japan, Kamada has only made three appearances for Frankfurt. He has, however, featured quite often this season and in pre-season, and has impressed when doing so.

Adi Hutter complimented the 23-year-old in his press conference:

"Strasbourg created chances because we made too many mistakes in possession. We have room for improvement in attack, though. I’m very pleased with Daichi Kamada – he was an absolute live wire yesterday. I felt he deserved a goal. We’re not at 100 per cent yet, though.”

Predicted Lineups

RB Leipzig:

Gulacsi (GK), Mukiele, Konaté, Orban, Klostermann, Demme, Halstenberg, Sabitzer, Kampl – Poulsen, Werner

Eintracht Frankfurt:

Trapp (GK), Abraham, Hasebe, Hinteregger, Da Costa, Kohr, Rode, Kostić, Kamada – Paciência, Rebić

The managers' views

When asked about the opposition that his side were facing, Eintracht boss Adi Hutter told the press:

“Before the game, I’d settle for a 0-0, like last year. Leipzig has started the season well, they don’t press with as much intensity under Julian Nagelsmann but are more flexible in possession. They play a different formation – a back three instead of a back four, sometimes with one holding midfielder, sometimes with two.

"They’re very, very versatile. A veritable avalanche is heading our way. We need to find a way of getting to grips with their attack. Leipzig is favourites.”

The Leipzig head coach also complimented his opposition:

"Of course, it's good for us that Eintracht Frankfurt played on Thursday evening. On the other hand, they're used to this kind of busy schedule from their Europa League campaign last season. It's down to us to raise the intensity on Sunday and make Frankfurt work."

Later, he praised the packed-out crowd that will be at the game:

"I am delighted that the home section is sold out for Sunday and we'll be playing in an almost full stadium. Eintracht will also bring a lot of fans. I am looking forward to a great afternoon of football in a packed stadium."

Where to watch

For those in the UK, the game is live on BT Sport 1 from 14:30 BST.

If you are in the USA, Fox Sports 1 has coverage of the match.