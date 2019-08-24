CS Maritimo vs CD Tondela preview: Both sides look to pick up first win

In the third weekend of Liga NOS football, the Madeira-based side of Maritimo take on CD Tondela in the Portuguese top flight.

Two games in, CS Maritimo sit 16th in the Liga NOS table, with one point. They picked that up in a difficult opening game at home to Sporting in a 1-1 draw, Getterson netting early on to help the side.

They have also progressed to the second round of the Portuguese League Cup when they won 2-1 against second-tier side Leixões.

Only three points off of relegation last season, CD Tondela also have picked up one point in their first two matches. They were knocked out of the first round of the League Cup by LigaPro opposition in Penafiel but managed to draw in their first League game at Setúbal.

Losing in their previous match at Portimonense with only a late consolation goal, they will look to pick up points in what could prove to be an important game over the course of the season.

The last time that the two sides played, Maritimo picked up the three points with a 2-0 win at home in front of 5,873 fans, although they lost in the one prior to that in Tondela.

Ones to watch

CS Maritimo - Jhon Cley

His first season in Portuguese football, midfielder Jhon Cley has already netted two for CS Maritimo - against Aves and Leixões.

Returning to his native country after a spell in Saudi Arabia with Al-Qadisiyah. He impressed at CSA last year in Brazil, scoring four in his eighteen games for the club.

CD Tondela - Tomislav Štrkalj

The 23-year-old Croatian has recently signed for the side from fellow Liga NOS team Rio Ave, where he did not make an appearance.

He spent the entirety of last year on loan back in his homeland with Rudeš, where he maintained a goal-scoring record of one in every three games. He has spent the majority of his career on loan with multiple different clubs within Croatia and has impressed.

Manta Santos’ View

Speaking of the game, Maritimo manager Nuno Manta Santos said:

“Tomorrow we will have an ambitious Maritimo, with commitment and, on the other hand, we will face an opponent we respect and who have a lot of value attacking with players of very individual quality. We know it will be a difficult game, but we will be prepared,

"It is important to emphasise the quality of the game that the Maritime presented last weekend. Ability to move the ball, play between the lines, we lacked aggression in the finishing area and we worked that out, "

