Leganes 0-1 Atletico Madrid: Late Vitolo goal decides tight contest

A late goal from substitute Vitolo was enough for Atletico Madrid to maintain their winning start to the new La Liga season, defeating Leganes 1-0 on Sunday evening.

How the teams shaped up

There were three changes made by the hosts who started the term to a 1-0 home loss to new boys Osasuna last weekend. Former Swansea City midfielder Roque Mesa joined the midfield in place of the suspended Oscar Rodriguez, as well as goalkeeper Juan Soriano replacing Ivan Cuellar and Kenneth Omeruo playing in defence, taking over last week's captain Unai Bustinza.

Diego Simeone made just one change to the side that defeated Getafe 1-0 last week, with new recruit Mario Hermoso replacing Renan Lodi, who was serving a one-match suspension.

Story of the game

The first 45 minutes proved to be a rather drab affair, with Alvaro Morata getting the game's best chances, shooting wide in the early stages from a low Koke cross and later meeting a Kieran Trippier ball but hitting keeper Soriano.

The second half was much livelier with both sides actively trying to break the deadlock. Joao Felix could have grabbed his first for Los Colchoneros in the 50th minute, attempting a scissor-kick, and later his teammate Koke struck the post.

Los Pepineros also had a terrific chance to grab a goal, when a Jonathan Silva free-kick struck the crossbar.

The visitors finally wrapped up the game in the 71st minute, when Felix darted down the right-wing and found Vitolo in the box, who confidently struck the ball in the net to ensure Atleti earned their first-ever league win at Butarque.

What next for both clubs?

Following the defeat, Leganes sit in 19th position having failed to pick up a single point so far and are joined at the bottom of the table with Real Betis. The two sides face each other at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Saturday night.

Atletico is second, with Sevilla the only other team that has a 100% win record so far this season. Eibar, currently in 15th place make their way to the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday evening.

Leganes (5-3-2): Soriano; Rosales, Tarin (Bustinza, 28), Omeruo (Diaz, 77), Siovas, Silva; Eraso Goni (Aviles, 78), Perez, Mesa; Braithwaite, En-Nesyri

Atletico Madrid (3-1-4-2): Oblak; Savic, Gimenez, Hermoso (Vitolo, 60); Thomas (Llorente, 70); Trippier, Koke, Lemar (Felipe, 89), Saul; Morata, Felix