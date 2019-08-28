AIK vs Celtic preview: Hoops firm favourites for Europa League progression

Celtic travel to Stockholm on Thursday hoping to press home their first leg 2-0 advantage over Swedish champions AIK in the Europa League.

The Bhoys produced a hugely impressive performance last week in Glasgow with goals from James Forrest and Odsonne Edouard making the Scottish champions clear favourites to progress.

Although the Swedish side are strong at home, their lack of away goal combined with Celtic’s strength upfront makes it an uphill challenge on Thursday.

Team News

With Scott Bain injured and Fraser Forster currently ineligible for European competition, Craig Gordon will return to the starting line-up. Hatem Elhamed and Ryan Christie are also expected to return after missing out on Sunday.

Don’t be surprised if Neil Lennon gives exciting youngster Mikey Johnston another European start, following his hugely impressive performance in the home leg. Despite scoring twice on Sunday, Vakoun Bayo will probably start on the bench.

AIK confirmed at a press conference on Wednesday that they had no new injury concerns and that Tarik Elyounoussi would return to the squad.

Current Form

Aside from an admittedly dramatic blip two weeks ago against Cluj and Dunfermline, the Scottish champions have been in sparkling form this season.

Emphatic early league wins have been matched by an impressive first-leg victory over AIK, followed by a comfortable 3-1 home success against Hearts on Sunday.

While question marks remain about their defensive solidity, Neil Lennon will be rightly confident Celtic have the firepower to get a result.

AIK, meanwhile, go into the tie in mixed form, having won only one of their last four games. a home defeat against Kalmar two weeks ago was followed by the 2-0 first leg reverse in the first leg at Celtic Park, before a welcome 3-1 win at Ostersunds at the weekend.

One to watch: Mikey Johnston

Despite making his debut over two years ago, Johnston has particularly thrived under Neil Lennon, gaining significant first-team experience early this term and producing an outstanding first-leg performance against AIK.

Lennon told BBC Scotland: “He's the sort of player who's got beautiful balance, got a great turn of pace over four or five yards and can go either way. He's the sort of player we like here at Celtic, he's becoming a very integral part of our attack.”

With the 20-year-old winger expected to start on Thursday, and a lot more regularly in future, Steve Clarke may also be watching with interest.

Predicted line-ups

AIK

Linnér, Granli, Karlsson, Mets, Lundström, Larsson, Kofi Adu, Bahoui, Lindkvist, Goitom, Sigthorsson

Celtic

Gordon, Ajer, Elhamed, Simunovic, Bolingoli-Mbombo, Forrest, Brown, McGregor, Christie, Edouard, Johnston

What the managers have said

Neil Lennon appears confident that the Hoops have the forward power to complete the task on Thursday.

Lennon told BBC Scotland: “We've got goals in us, as we've proved this season, and we're hoping one goal for us on the night might swing it in our favour big time.”

Fraser Forster, meanwhile, has backed his side to make progress in the competition.

He said: “Celtic can definitely make an impact in the Europa League. It’s always disappointing when you miss out on the Champions League, but those qualifiers are among the toughest games you can ever play in and, over two legs, anything can happen.”

AIK manager Rikard Norling told a press conference that his side would learn from the first leg at Celtic Park he said: “Obviously we learned and there are things we can use that we have analyzed. We have some ideas on how to attack. Now we have a result to turn around.”