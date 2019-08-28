Rangers vs Legia Warsaw preview: Make or break for Europa League Group Stages 

Last week's 0-0 stalemate in Poland was a hard-fought affair leaving it all to play for in the return leg back in Glasgow.

With neither attack either to break the deadlock it's all set up for a tense evening in the East of Scotland.

Recent form sees Rangers joint top of the Scottish Premiership boasting a 100% record from their opening three matches whilst Legia fly into the UK with a mixed start to their season hanging over their heads, Currently occupying 8th spot in Ekstraklasa and 4 points off the top.

Both sides will have to out domestic thoughts to one side as focus on ensuring that their name will in the draw to prolong their European adventure for a few extra months.

Team News

The home side will have to make the decision on who is to lead the line, Jermaine Defoe has been preferred in recent weeks but Alfredo Morelos will be ready should he be called upon. Brandon Barker, Jake Hastie and Matt Polster remain unavailable for selection

The Polish side arrive in Glasgow without star man Carlitos. The Spanish hitman and Player of the Year in Poland is certain to be sold to Al-Wahada in the UAE this week after falling out of favour with Legia boss Aleksandar Vukovic.

Key Clashes

Attacking full-back and club captain James Tavernier has yet to hit the heights of last season however his ability to deliver balls into the box from that right side could prove the difference. Artur Jędrzejczyk will have to be at his best to defend his left-back area when Rangers' no 2 steams forward.

An early goal could set the tone for a midfield tussle for superiority and that will come in the shape of Ryan Jack vs André Martins.

Recent Scotland call up Jack will be looking to stake a claim for a starting spot in next week's Hampden showdowns whilst Portuguese international Martins will feel he has a point to prove on the European stage after signing a short term deal in Warsaw.

Ibrox gaffer Gerrard has been in bullish mood ahead of Thursday's tie insisting that Rangers have a "responsibility" to compete in Europe. He is also aware of the task at hand along with potential obstacles over the course of 90mins.

During his pre-match press conference, the Liverpudlian said: "We want to be as organised as possible and try to avoid conceding an away goal, but we also have to prepare for setbacks or if things take a turn for the worse. I don't want to see a negative reaction if that's the case."

Ibrox kick-off is 19:45 GMT on Thursday