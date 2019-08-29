Eintracht Frankfurt 3 - 0 RC Strasbourg match report: Eagles find their way into group stage

After their 1-0 loss away to RC Strasbourg in the first leg of the match, the side would have to pull out all the stops to try and find their way into the group stages of the competition.

Eintracht also lost their previous game in all competitions, a 2-1 defeat at the hands of RB Leipzig, in which Goncalo Paciencia netted the only goal for the Eagles.

Losing in the semi-finals of the competition to eventual winners Chelsea last year, many will predict Die Adler to go far once again. With Manchester United being the standout team qualifying, Eintracht are definitely up there with the top few sides.

Early Drama

The meeting between the sides was met with a lot of animosity both on and off of the field, with things being thrown between both sides of fans throughout the match, and trouble reported elsewhere.

However, on the pitch things started pretty well for both sides - with them each creating good chances and goalscoring opportunities. It only took 26 minutes however for the first goal to be scored.

After some good interplay down the left-hand side from Eintracht, Ante Rebic found himself on the edge of the box in an advanced position. He played a low cross into Daichi Kamada, but a calamitous mistake from Stefan Mitrovic saw him deflect the ball into the back of his own net past Matz Sels to level the scores on aggregate.

Both sides battled at each other for the rest of the half, with Eintracht gathering the majority of the chances. However, important attacker Ante Rebic found himself sent off just before the whistle when his dangerous challenge struck the knee of goalkeeper Matz Sels, causing injury worry. Makoto Hasebe also received a booking for arguing with the referee following the decision.

Lienard sees red

Soon after the second half commenced, RC Strasbourg found themselves reduced to having only ten men on the pitch. Challenges from either side found three players on the floor at the half-way line. Dominik Kohr was given a booking for his tackle on Dimitri Lienard, but Lienard found himself sent off after he hit out at Kohr whilst on the ground.

Strasbourg had lost their only advantage of having one more man than Eintracht, and struggled to find any way back into the match.

Eagles seal victory

Shortly after, Filip Kostic doubled the lead for Frankfurt with a tremendous free kick from around thirty yards out. His effort found its way over the top of Strasbourg's wall, before cannoning down off of the bar and into the back of the net. By now it seemed as if all hope was lost for Strasbourg.

It only took a further six minutes for Danny da Costa to seal the victory for the Eagles. He latched onto Daichi Kamada's cross and his side-footed effort from just outside of the six yard box could not be stopped by Sels and Eintracht made it three.

Not much more happened for the next 25 minutes, both sides made all three of their substitutions and Frankfurt managed to pick up two yellow cards. The only threat came in the 70th minute when Filip Kostic found himself with a chance to double his tally for the game, only to be denied by the bar.

Eintracht Frankfurt:

Trapp, Toure, Hasebe, Hinteregger, da Costa (66’), Rode (Joveljic 90’), Kohr (Fernandes 75’), Kostic (60’), Kamada, Rebic, Paciencia (Gacinovic 83’)

Subs: N'Dicka, Fernandes, Joveljic, Gacinovic, Chandler, Durm, Wiedwald

RC Strasbourg:

Sels, Kone (da Costa 69'), Mitrovic (OG 26'), Djiku, Lala, Martin, Lienard, Carole, Thomasson (Bellegard 88'), Zohi, Ajorque (Mothiba 88')

Subs: Simakan N'Dour, Corgnet, Mothiba, Bellegard, da Costa, Kamara

Takeaways

With today's Europa League draw, Eintracht could find themselves against some of the strongest sides in Europe. Adi Hutter's Eagles are one of the favoured teams, and with the addition of Bas Dost to their team they could prove to be extremely difficult to beat.

Daichi Kamada once again impressed for the Eagles, in a season that could see him find his way into the first team in the Bundesliga which the youngster has failed to do in previous years. Hutter praised both him and Filip Kostic in his pre-match interview with eintracht.de:

"It's important for Eintracht Frankfurt to be in the draw. The sense of unity between the fans, the coaching staff and the players is what got us through. Filip [Kostic] played brilliantly and showed just how valuable he is. Ante also had a very good game. Daichi [Kamada] deserves praise too."

With him being sent off, Ante Rebic could be a big miss for Eintracht in the first group stage game, although it is still in doubt whether he will still be with the club by then due to interest from many teams across Europe.