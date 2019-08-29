Athletic Club vs Real Sociedad: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch La Liga 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Athletic Club vs Real Sociedad live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 La Liga. Kick-off time: 9pm BST.
"Athletic is the favourite because it has been 15 games since they lost at home. To win at San Mamés, you have to do many things well with the ball and without the ball. We are fine, but Athletic too."
"It already cost Barcelona when they played in Bilbao in the opening match of the league. Despite everything, we are the last to win there."
"We played against two of the most difficult teams in the league and we got four points. Now what we want is to win the derby to continue with this dynamic that we have."
"The most important thing is to get three points. It’s a special match because it’s the derby, we play at home, we feel strong because we started La Liga well, but it will be a very difficult match against a great team. For Real Sociedad too, because in the last few months we’ve shown that we’re a great team. We know each other very well, but I think we’re two teams who are more concerned about doing our own thing than about our opponents.
"We’re making our matches very intense. At San Mames we’ve been overtaking most of the teams for months, allowing very little and generating a lot. But it’s going to be complicated, they have players of great quality, they have been reinforced with very good players and we’ll have to do things very well both in defence and in the attack."
They scored after 100 minutes to earn a draw away to Valencia on opening weekend and followed that up with a 1-0 win away to Mallorca thanks to a late Martin Odegaard goal.
Last week they were away to Getafe and despite taking an early lead, they drew 1-1 against a side that looked likely to reach the Champions League for long spells last season.
