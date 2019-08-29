on VAVEL
Athletic Club vs Real Sociedad: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch La Liga 2019 (0-0)
Athletic Club vs Real Sociedad: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch La Liga 2019 (0-0)

Follow along for Athletic Club vs Real Sociedad live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 La Liga. Kick-off time: 9pm BST.

Alguacil says Athletic are the favourites
In his press conference, Imanol Alguacil played down his teams chances of winning in the stadium of their rivals:

"Athletic is the favourite because it has been 15 games since they lost at home. To win at San Mamés, you have to do many things well with the ball and without the ball. We are fine, but Athletic too."

"It already cost Barcelona when they played in Bilbao in the opening match of the league. Despite everything, we are the last to win there."

Garitano hopes to continue good start
Athletic coach, Gaizka Garitano was quick to point out his sides good start to the season in his press conference:

"We played against two of the most difficult teams in the league and we got four points. Now what we want is to win the derby to continue with this dynamic that we have."

"The most important thing is to get three points. It’s a special match because it’s the derby, we play at home, we feel strong because we started La Liga well, but it will be a very difficult match against a great team. For Real Sociedad too, because in the last few months we’ve shown that we’re a great team. We know each other very well, but I think we’re two teams who are more concerned about doing our own thing than about our opponents.

"We’re making our matches very intense. At San Mames we’ve been overtaking most of the teams for months, allowing very little and generating a lot. But it’s going to be complicated, they have players of great quality, they have been reinforced with very good players and we’ll have to do things very well both in defence and in the attack."

How to watch Athletic Club vs Real Sociedad Live TV and Stream
The game is not available to watch on television or to stream in the UK. 

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!

Real Sociedad: Predicted XI
Moya; Zaldua, Le Normand, Zubeldia, Aihen; Merino, Illarramendi, Odegaard; Januzaj, Willian Jose, Oyarzabal
Athletic Club: Predicted XI
Unai Simon; Capa, Yeray, Inigo, Yuri; Unai Lopez, Dani Garcia; Muniain, Raul Garcia, Cordoba; Williams
Real Sociedad: Team news
La Real are close to full strength with their only absentee being Modibo Sagnan due to a hamstring problem. That means Imanol Alguacil will have some big decisions to make but it's a problem that he will welcome. 
Athletic Club: Team news
Athletic will be without three players this weekend all through injury. Inigo Lekue, Oscar De Marcos and Gorka Guruzeta are all out but it will be De Marcos that's missed the most. He started both games so far but will miss this Basque Derby due to an ankle sprain. 
Three away ties to start for La Real
Real Sociedad have had a difficult start to the season with three successive away games but so far, they have coped well. 

They scored after 100 minutes to earn a draw away to Valencia on opening weekend and followed that up with a 1-0 win away to Mallorca thanks to a late Martin Odegaard goal. 

Good start for Athletic
Athletic made a sensational start to their season when they beat Barcelona 1-0 thanks to a sensational late winner from Aritz Aduriz. 

Last week they were away to Getafe and despite taking an early lead, they drew 1-1 against a side that looked likely to reach the Champions League for long spells last season. 

Tonight's game is the first Basque derby of the season with Athletic playing host to their biggest rivals La Real. 
Kick-off time
The Athletic Club vs Real Sociedad match will be played at San Mames, in Bilbao. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:00 BST.
