Juventus vs Napoli: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Serie A 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Juventus vs Napoli live stream, TV channel, line-ups, preview and score updates from the 2019 Premier League match. Kick-off time: 19:45 BST.
If you are unable to watch the game on TV, staying here with us at VAVEL and following the live minute-to-minute updates of the game is your best option!
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Juventus vs Napoli match.
“It will give us a good idea of where we stand. We're playing the Scudetto favourites and we know how good Juventus are, but we feel confident. I have a quality squad that's been further strengthened during the transfer window. We're working well. I'm happy with how the summer has gone and tomorrow we'll see on the pitch whether we can live up to expectations.”
"I want a competitive team that sets out to play their own brand of football. We have to be on the ball both going forward and defensively – and in that sense I expect to see an improvement on last week's game in Florence. The result won't be decisive but it's very important because this is a huge match. We'll play it with character and the desire to express our potential.”
He also explained his pleasure at Napoli’s summer transfer business.
"As I said, I'm happy with what we've done so far. There are a few days left and we may do a bit more business. I'm very pleased.”
“Napoli are a great team, well-trained by Ancelotti. Even if it comes at the start of the season, it's a big game and we are motivated to do well, indeed, very well."
“Tomorrow evenings match will be special match and there will be many particular emotions, on a personal and professional level. Our objective is to win; therefore, it is crucial that everyone is on the same page. Tomorrow is an important match for us, for them and for the world of football."
He also spoke on who will play in the forward role between Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala.
“Higuain is a player who knows (Sarri’s) the style of play well. He is an important player with quality. Dybala is an extraordinary player, who can play as a forward role very well. He is very motivated and a level-headed person.”
For Napoli, Arkadiusz Milik will be a huge miss as he’s yet to recover from an injury niggle suffered just before the Serie A season began.
New-signing Hirving Lozano has recovered from an injury niggle and could make his debut for Napoli after arriving from PSV Eindhoven recently.