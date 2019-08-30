on VAVEL
Juventus vs Napoli: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Serie A 2019 (0-0)
Juventus vs Napoli: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Serie A 2019 (0-0)

Follow along for Juventus vs Napoli live stream, TV channel, line-ups, preview and score updates from the 2019 Premier League match. Kick-off time: 19:45 BST.

Uttiyo Sarkar
How to watch Juventus vs Napoli: Live TV and stream
Carlo Ancelotti relishing prospect of playing Juventus early on, says it’ll give Napoli a good idea of where they’re at.
Carlo Ancelotti explained how happy with his side going into the side and praised his quality side before the game against Juventus.

“It will give us a good idea of where we stand. We're playing the Scudetto favourites and we know how good Juventus are, but we feel confident. I have a quality squad that's been further strengthened during the transfer window. We're working well. I'm happy with how the summer has gone and tomorrow we'll see on the pitch whether we can live up to expectations.”

"I want a competitive team that sets out to play their own brand of football. We have to be on the ball both going forward and defensively – and in that sense I expect to see an improvement on last week's game in Florence. The result won't be decisive but it's very important because this is a huge match. We'll play it with character and the desire to express our potential.” 

He also explained his pleasure at Napoli’s summer transfer business.

"As I said, I'm happy with what we've done so far. There are a few days left and we may do a bit more business. I'm very pleased.”

Giovanni Martusciello explains game against Napoli will be a “special match”, gives positive update on Sarri
Juventus assistant manager Giovanni Martusciello explained the special occasion of facing Napoli in Sarri’s first match at the Allianz Stadium.

“Napoli are a great team, well-trained by Ancelotti. Even if it comes at the start of the season, it's a big game and we are motivated to do well, indeed, very well." 

“Tomorrow evenings match will be special match and there will be many particular emotions, on a personal and professional level. Our objective is to win; therefore, it is crucial that everyone is on the same page. Tomorrow is an important match for us, for them and for the world of football."

He also spoke on who will play in the forward role between Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala.

“Higuain is a player who knows (Sarri’s) the style of play well. He is an important player with quality. Dybala is an extraordinary player, who can play as a forward role very well. He is very motivated and a level-headed person.”

Napoli Predicted XI
Meret, Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Rui, Allan, Zielinski, Mertens, Fabian, Callejon, Insigne.
Juventus Predicted XI
Szczesny, De Sciglio, De Ligt, Chiellini, Sandro, Rabiot, Pjanic, Matuidi, Bernardeschi, Ronaldo, Higuain.
Napoli team news

For Napoli, Arkadiusz Milik will be a huge miss as he’s yet to recover from an injury niggle suffered just before the Serie A season began.

New-signing Hirving Lozano has recovered from an injury niggle and could make his debut for Napoli after arriving from PSV Eindhoven recently.  

Juventus team news
Juventus’ ace midfield signing Aaron Ramsey’s debut is set to be postponed after he skipped training earlier in the week after suffering from a slight lower back pain. Mattia De Ligt is expected to make his debut for the Bianconeri after being surprisingly benched for the Parma game, with Sarri opting to play the reliable duo of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini instead. Danilo is also expected to feature from the bench. Mattia Perin and Marko Pjaca are still long-term absentees after suffering a shoulder injury and Cruciate Ligament Rupture a few months back. However, the main talking point is for Sarri himself. The 60-year-old’s been suffering from pneumonia which forced him to miss the Parma, but he’s apparently ready to get cleared for the Napoli game.
Carlo Ancelotti looks to continue charge towards the Serie A title
So last season marked the first time Carlo Ancelotti failed to win a trophy in his first season at a new club, but he’s gunning for big things this time. While his defence was somewhat wonky against Fiorentina, Ancelotti’s front-line looks menacing as ever. After his side failed to defeat the defending champions last season over both Serie A fixtures, Ancelotti will be planning revenge on his former employers. He’s looking to win yet another league title in Italy and needs to come up big on Saturday to improve his side’s momentum. With Juventus yet to properly adapt to Sarriball, this is the perfect time for Ancelotti’s side to fire on all cylinders to spoil Sarri’s home debut.
Maurizio Sarri faces his former side
In his first game at the Allianz Stadium as Juventus manager, Maurizio Sarri faces the side which earned him the spotlight. The Italian managed the Gli Azzurri for four years before making the move to Chelsea, where he won the UEFA Europa League last season. The 1-0 win against Parma last weekend wasn’t the most attractive, so he’ll be looking to turn up the tempo in his home debut. Sarri knows the ins and outs of this Napoli side and will use that knowledge to his advantage into getting a strong win to kick off the Bianconeri’s title-race with a banger.
First Big-Game In Serie A
This is both Juventus and Napoli’s first big challenge in the new Serie A season. Having started their campaign with narrow away wins against Parma and Fiorentina respectively, a victory is quintessential towards maintaining an early stronghold in the title race. A thrilling encounter can be expected from these two favorites in the title-race.
Kick-Off Time
The Juventus vs Napoli game will be played at the Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy. The kick-off if scheduled at 19:45 BST.
Welcome!
Welcome to VAVEL’s live coverage of the 2019-20 Serie A match between Juventus and Napoli. My name is Uttiyo Sarkar and I’ll be your host for the game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
