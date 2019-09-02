Ante Rebic to join Milan in Andre Silva loan-swap deal

Out of nowhere, reports emerged from a number of sources on Sunday stating that the Rossoneri were in advanced talks with Eintracht over a deal for Rebic.

A report on Monday from il Corriere della Sera (via MilanNews.it) provided an update on the specifics of the deal. The newspaper claims that the valuation of the two players is the same, and the deal will see the players go out on loan for two years to their retrospective clubs with a €5m loan fee and a €25m clause to buy either player.

Sporting Director at Eintracht Frankfurt, Fredi Bobic, told Sky Sports in Germany about the deal on Sunday:

"The clubs have an agreement. If everything goes fine Silva is a Frankfurt player tomorrow and Rebic in Milan"

After his arrival in Milan, Rebic spoke briefly to reporters.

"I'm very happy to be here. Forza Milan," he told the press on his walk to his hotel.

Is this good for Eintracht?

Frankfurt have now lost all three of their important attacking trio of Jovic, Rebic and Haller from last season that guided them to a semi-final of the Europa League against Chelsea.

Rebic has played a bit-part role so far this season in Adi Hutter's side amidst rumours of him joining many clubs. His last action for Die Adler will prove to be his sending off against RC Strasbourg this week, and his only real impression so far this season is the hat-trick he scored in the DFB-Pokal against Mannheim.

He has been linked with the other club in the city - Inter Milan extensively so far this year and the move to the Rossoneri came as a surprise to many when respected journalist Fabrizio Romano reported of the deal.

AC Milan are in advanced talks with Eintracht to sign Ante Rebic! The player is ready to accept, talks ongoing. 🔴 #ACMilan #transfers @DiMarzio — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2019

Hutter seems to be building a new project this season at Eintracht and has strengthened his side with the signing of Bas Dost - who scored for the eagles yesterday in their 2-1 home win against Dusseldorf.

What will Silva bring

A lot of the media has been directed at Rebic's move, however, Andre Silva could prove to make a large difference in his move to the Bundesliga.

The 23-year-old will reunite with former Porto teammate and fellow countryman Goncalo Paciencia at Eintracht up top. Silva has previously impressed at Porto and Milan, but most recently he spent a full season on loan at Sevilla - scoring nine in 27 games.

He has become a strong member of the Portuguese national team even at his young age, scoring fifteen in 33 games. He was a member of the squad who were at the 2018 World Cup, and scored the 1000th goal in the history of the national squad.