Ireland vs Switzerland: ROI desperate to keep group rivals at bay

Mick McCarthy's side have made a promising start to their qualification campaign, currently topping their group with 10 points after four matches. This form has seen them pull clear of Denmark and Thursday night's visitors Switzerland in the quest for tournament football next summer.

Currently boasting a record of unbeaten in six and conceding just once in that run they'll be looking for yet another positive result in what is sure to be a noisy Dublin.

Winger James McLean feels that being written off is best for the hosts as they entertain many people's selections to top the group. The Stoke man said, "The more people that don't give us a chance, the better it is for us."

Switzerland boss Vladimir Petkovic appears to be in relaxed mood ahead of the clash despite knowing defeat could seriously dent his chances of leading the Swiss into next years competition.

Switzerland, who currently sit 11th in the FIFA world rankings, launched their campaign with a 2-0 win in Georgia in March but surrendered a 3-0 lead in their home clash with Denmark three days later to draw 3-3.

Team News

The boys in green have been hit with several withdrawals ahead of the early season doubleheader. James McCarthy, Sean Maguire, Matt Doherty and Kieran Westwood have all pulled out of the squad.

Replacements have been drafted in however it's likely that James Collins and Cyrus Christie will have to make do with spots on the bench at best.

Switzerland have been rocked by the news that talisman Xherdan Shaqiri has chosen to snub a call up to focus on his Liverpool career.

He's not the only man missing from the travelling party with Josip Drmic, Timm Klose, Djibril Sow and Steven Zuber are also out of contention.

Key Clashes

Depending on who is given the task of leading the line for the Irish the key battle in this one could be Newcastle's Fabian Schar keeping either David McGoldrick or the lively Callum Robinson quiet as they look to assert home advantage.

An experienced midfield tussle is also expected with Arsenal's Granit Xhaka likely to be facing current Hearts' man Glenn Whelan. With over 160 caps between them, each will be looking to dominate in the middle of the park to give their side the best possible opportunity to collect a key victory.

Aviva kick-off is 19:45 GMT on Thursday.