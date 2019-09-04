on VAVEL
Ireland vs Switzerland: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch UEFA European Championship 2020 Qualifying (0-0)
Ireland vs Switzerland: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch UEFA European Championship 2020 Qualifying (0-0)

Follow along for Ireland vs Switzerland live stream online, TV channel, lineups, preview and score updates of the UEFA European Championship 2020 Qualifying. Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST.

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Ireland vs Switzerland match.
Petkovic believes Swiss can cope without Shaqiri
When asked about Shaqiri, Petkovic was keen to point out that he wasn't the only absentee. He said: 

“It’s not only Shaqiri missing, there are also other players, like Zuber, like Drmic, who are not here. But we have shown in the past that we can handle that and win without important players.

“We have a style of play which doesn’t depend on one single player. We have shown the past several times that we can replace missing players.

“There is no anxiety because Shaqiri is missing. We are used to replacing missing players, even Shaqiri.”

McCarthy aware of Swiss threats without Shaqiri
When asked if he felt facing Switzerland without Shaqiri, McCarthy had this to say:

"It was a bit like when the draw was made and we didn’t get Holland and Germany, and we suddenly got Switzerland and Denmark.

"Your first reaction is, 'oh, great' but then you realise that you have two good teams to play, and then you realise that Switzerland have some excellent players."

However, he did concede that Shaqiri's absence makes his job easier. McCarthy said: 

"If you are going to analyse a game and you are trying to counteract Shaqiri, I think it is pretty difficult to do that, because he can drift in and out of games and then he has that wanderlust, that wonderful [style where] he wanders about the pitch and suddenly he explodes and he does something magnificent.

"It is hard to predict that and it is hard to counteract that, so maybe it will be easier to – not suggesting for one minute that the player that plays is any less than him – but I don’t think he will be the same that does that off-the-cuff stuff, that you just are not expecting."

How to watch Ireland vs Switzerland Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Mix.

If you want to directly stream it: Sky Go.

If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!

Switzerland: Predicted XI
Sommer; Elvedi, Schar, Akanji; Mbabu, Zakaria, Xhaka, Freuler, Rodriguez; Embolo, Seferovic
Ireland: Predicted XI
Randolph; Coleman, Duffy, Keogh, Stevens; Robinson, Hendrick, Whelan, Hourihane, McClean; McGoldrick
Switzerland: Team news
The big news from the Swiss camp is that Xherdan Shaqiri has refused his callup to concentrate on club football for the time being. Shaqiri plays for the Champions League winners, Liverpool and has had his moments for Jurgen Klopp's team but he is very much behind Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane in the pecking order. 
Ireland: Team news
Mick McCarthy surprised a few when he left Shane Long out of the squad. The striker was in the original 40-man panel but missed out on a place in the final 25 due to a lack of football with his club, Southampton. Other absentees include James McCarthy, Sean Maguire, Kieran Westwood and Matt Doherty. All four were in the initial squad but have been withdrawn due to injury or lack of fitness. They have been replaced by James Collins, Cyrus Christie and Kieran O’Hara.
Swiss on UEFA Nations League duty
While Ireland were playing qualifiers in June, Switzerland were in Portugal participating in the inaugural UEFA Nations League finals. They topped their group ahead of Belgium and Iceland which led them to the last four but it was an unsuccessful trip. They lost 3-1 to eventual winners, Portugal in the semi-finals before a penalty shootout defeat to England resigned them to fourth place.
McCarthy’s Ireland not pretty but effective
Since returning as Ireland manager, Mick McCarthy has resisted the urge to try to make Ireland something they aren’t by deploying anything fancy. Instead, he has made them hard to beat and so far, while they have been laboured, the results have been good. Gibraltar were defeated 1-0 away and 2-0 at home, Georgia were beaten 1-0 in Dublin and they even picked up a crucial point with a 1-1 draw in Denmark. Nobody expects Ireland to turn to tiki-taka and with Dublin hosting games next summer, the nation really wants those games to involve Ireland.
Both sides remain undefeated in Group D. Ireland have three wins and a draw from four games while Switzerland have a win and a draw from two games. With two places in next summers competition up for grabs, it looks like the battle for places will be between these two and Denmark.
Kick-off time
The Ireland vs Switzerland match will be played at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:45 BST.
