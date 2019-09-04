Ireland vs Switzerland: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch UEFA European Championship 2020 Qualifying (0-0)
Follow along for Ireland vs Switzerland live stream online, TV channel, lineups, preview and score updates of the UEFA European Championship 2020 Qualifying. Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST.
“It’s not only Shaqiri missing, there are also other players, like Zuber, like Drmic, who are not here. But we have shown in the past that we can handle that and win without important players.
“We have a style of play which doesn’t depend on one single player. We have shown the past several times that we can replace missing players.
“There is no anxiety because Shaqiri is missing. We are used to replacing missing players, even Shaqiri.”
"It was a bit like when the draw was made and we didn’t get Holland and Germany, and we suddenly got Switzerland and Denmark.
"Your first reaction is, 'oh, great' but then you realise that you have two good teams to play, and then you realise that Switzerland have some excellent players."
However, he did concede that Shaqiri's absence makes his job easier. McCarthy said:
"If you are going to analyse a game and you are trying to counteract Shaqiri, I think it is pretty difficult to do that, because he can drift in and out of games and then he has that wanderlust, that wonderful [style where] he wanders about the pitch and suddenly he explodes and he does something magnificent.
"It is hard to predict that and it is hard to counteract that, so maybe it will be easier to – not suggesting for one minute that the player that plays is any less than him – but I don’t think he will be the same that does that off-the-cuff stuff, that you just are not expecting."
