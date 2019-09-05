Romania vs Spain: La Roja hoping to extend 100% winning record

La Roja will be looking for their fifth successive victory in Group F as they take on Romania in the National Arena in Bucharest on Thursday night.

Robert Moreno’s charges lead Group F by five points having won their opening four games, seeing off Sweden, Norway, Malta and the Faroe Islands along the way. Thursday’s night clash will present their toughest challenge of the group to date.

Romania are currently joint-second with Sweden on seven points and will be looking to close the gap on group leaders Spain.

On upcoming opponents Romania, head coach Moreno admits he did not know much about them before his pre-match analysis on the side managed by Cosmin Contra.

"I would be lying if I told you I knew many of their players before analysing the national team.

"Now I know them all. "Their teamwork stands out and, if I had to pick one player, it would be [Nicolae] Stanciu."

Team News

Romania’s regular left-back Nicusor Bancu is injured and will likely be replaced by Alin Tosca. Alexandru Chipciu is suspended after being sent off in their last qualifying match.

Spain will be without the injured quartet of Isco, Alvaro Morata, Iñigo Martínez and Marco Asencio. Arsenal’s Dani Ceballos comes into the squad and could replace Isco. Iago Aspas and Santi Cazorla haven’t made the squad this time out. Thiago, Paco Alcacer and Suso join the 23 and give a welcome selection headache to Moreno in his first match in charge.

Key Clash

If Romania are to take anything from this game, they will have to be tough at the back. That means a big performance from Vlad Chiriches. The experienced defender will have his hands full with an attacking Spanish side, most likely led by Borussia Dortmund star, Paco Alcacer.

Head to Head

This is the first encounter between both nations since a friendly in 2016 that ended 0-0.

Predicted line-ups

Romania: Tatarusanu; Benzar, Grigore, Chiriches, Tosca; Anton, Marin, Stanciu, Keseru, Maxim; Andone

Spain: De Gea; Carvajal, Hermoso, Ramos, Alba; Busquets, Parejo, Saul; Suso, Alcacer, Rodrigo