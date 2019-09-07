on VAVEL
England vs Bulgaria: Live Stream, Online Updates and How to Watch UEFA European Championship 2020 Qualifying
Follow live on Saturday evening as England host Bulgaria for their Group A Euro 2010 qualifier. Kick-off 17:00 GMT. 

That's all for now. We should have full team news an hour or so before kick-off, so check back then. 
Berbatov's verdict
Former Manchester United and Spurs striker and Bulgaria legend Dimitar Berbatov admits the visitors will need a 'miracle' despite their 'excellent spirit'.

"The hosts are overwhelming favourites because they have world class players, but miracles happen in football.

"This is a relatively young Bulgarian team. It isn't dominated by one outstanding player, like Histro Stoichkov back in the day, or when I was in the team. What I like most about this Bulgarian team is their excellent spirit."

Southgate looks ahead to 'new international season'
Southgate is hoping England can find another level in the coming weeks, building on the promise they have showed throughout his tenure.

"We have to keep striving to improve and I think the mentality of the team is to do that, they're hungry to do that, they want to do that, they want to keep learning, we want to keep pushing each other every day in training, and if we do that, we'll take those performances onto the field. So for us, I'm looking forward to the new international season, if you like."

Stadium
Gareth Southgate will be hoping for a reasonably full and vocal Wembley amid the improved atmosphere surrounding last year's World Cup semifinalists. 

England have been touring stadiums around the country and will head to St Mary's to play Kosovo in midweek.

Bulgaria's key man
Attacking midfielder Ivelin Popov will lead Bulgaria. The 31-year-old Rostov man has scored 15 goals across his 84 caps. 

The vast majority of their players ply their trade in their homeland.

England team news
We already have a rough idea of who will start for England.

It's thought that Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier will get the nod at right-back over Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Danny Rose will start on the left ahead of Ben Chilwell.

Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson and Ross Barkley are expected to make up a three-man midfield. 

Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling are very likely to be part of the attacking trio. 

Previous meetings
England have never lost against Bulgaria, winning six and drawing four of their ten meetings.

This is only their third clash since the turn of the century. They last faced one another during qualifying for Euro 2012, with England winning the games 4-0 (H) and 3-0 (A). 

Bulgaria's form
Bulgaria opened with draws against Montenegro and Kosovo, but have fallen to two narrow defeats since.

The Czechs came from behind to beat them in June, before they were stunned by Kosovo in Sofia.

England's form
The Three Lions started their qualifying campaign back in March with two emphatic victories. They hammered Czech Republic 5-0 at Wembley before winning 5-1 in Montenegro

This is their first game since they claimed third place in the Nations League by beating Switzerland on penalties.

How Group A looks
England top the standings despite playing fewer matches than any of their rivals. Two wins from two has them leading Czech Republic.

Bulgaria, meanwhile, have only managed a pair of draws from their first four matches. Defeat here and their hopes will be hanging by a thread. 

Hello and welcome to VAVEL's UK live text commentary of England's game against Bulgaria in European Championship qualifying. Kick-off is set for 17.00 GMT. 
