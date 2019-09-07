England vs Bulgaria: Live Stream, Online Updates and How to Watch UEFA European Championship 2020 Qualifying
Follow live on Saturday evening as England host Bulgaria for their Group A Euro 2010 qualifier. Kick-off 17:00 GMT.
"The hosts are overwhelming favourites because they have world class players, but miracles happen in football.
"This is a relatively young Bulgarian team. It isn't dominated by one outstanding player, like Histro Stoichkov back in the day, or when I was in the team. What I like most about this Bulgarian team is their excellent spirit."
"We have to keep striving to improve and I think the mentality of the team is to do that, they're hungry to do that, they want to do that, they want to keep learning, we want to keep pushing each other every day in training, and if we do that, we'll take those performances onto the field. So for us, I'm looking forward to the new international season, if you like."
England have been touring stadiums around the country and will head to St Mary's to play Kosovo in midweek.
The vast majority of their players ply their trade in their homeland.
It's thought that Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier will get the nod at right-back over Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Danny Rose will start on the left ahead of Ben Chilwell.
Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson and Ross Barkley are expected to make up a three-man midfield.
Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling are very likely to be part of the attacking trio.
This is only their third clash since the turn of the century. They last faced one another during qualifying for Euro 2012, with England winning the games 4-0 (H) and 3-0 (A).
The Czechs came from behind to beat them in June, before they were stunned by Kosovo in Sofia.
This is their first game since they claimed third place in the Nations League by beating Switzerland on penalties.
Bulgaria, meanwhile, have only managed a pair of draws from their first four matches. Defeat here and their hopes will be hanging by a thread.