England vs Kosovo: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA European Championship 2020 Qualifying
Follow live on Tuesday evening as England host Kosovo in their Group A Euro 2020 qualifier. Kick-off 19:45 GMT. 

charliemartin96
Charlie Martin
That is all for now as we build up to this Group A clash in which the victor will come out on top of the table.

We will be back once the line ups are released, an hour or so before kick-off.

Challandes delivers fiery press conference
Kosovo manager Bernard Challandes shocked reporters in Sunday's press conference, passionately shouting how his side intend to stop England on Tuesday.

"It's tactical pressing, in a crazy game, it's go, return, go, go, go, go, go! Perhaps they lose the ball and we score, because gegenpressing is not only defence, it's preparation for a goal for us. It's, for me, crazy pressing."

Southgate excited by attacking options
Gareth Southgate has been speaking of the quality his side possesses in forward positions, stating that even they don't know how good they can be.

"They're as exciting as anything, I remember going to Spain [in October 2018] and thinking: 'Well, a really tough game.' But, actually, you look at our front three and their front three on the night and I felt that we were strong. We've got Sancho and Callum Hudson-Odoi who are going to push - and really push."

When questioned about whether England's attackers know they can be some of the worlds best, Southgate said: "They have great humility. I think they possibly don't, because they sometimes don't view themselves as others do."


Stadium
Tonight's fixture sees the Three Lions move away from their familiar home of Wembley, turning out at the home of Southampton FC, St Mary's.

 

Kosovo team news
Bernard Challandes has no fresh injury concerns after Saturday's win over Czech Republic. Arijanet Muric of Manchester City and Bersant Celina of Swansea City are likely to feature.

Predicted XI: Muric; Vojvoda, Rhahmani, Aliti, Hadergjonaj; Voca, Halimi; Zhegrova, Celina, Rashani; Muriqi.

England team news
Gareth Southgate is expected to make a few changes from the side he selected to face Bulgaria. Jesse Lingard has returned to his club through illness.

Predicted XI: Pickford; Alexander-Arnold, Keane, Maguire, Chilwell; Henderson, Rice, Barkley; Sancho, Kane, Sterling.

Previous meetings
This will be the first time that England and Kosovo have faced off as Kosovo only gained official UEFA and FIFA membership in 2016.
Kosovo's form
Kosovo have won both of their last two qualifiers after securing a famous 3-2 win in Bulgaria in June, as well as defeating Czech Republic 2-1 on Saturday.

Kosovo are unbeaten in their last eight competitive games, having not lost during the Nations League nor their European Championship qualifying campaign.

England's form
Gareth Southgate's side have enjoyed a perfect start to their qualification campaign, securing three comfortable victories.

After putting five past both Czech Republic and Montenegro back in March, the Three Lions cruised to a 4-0 victory last Saturday courtesy of a Harry Kane hat-trick and a goal from Raheem Sterling.

How things stand
Both of tonight's teams come into the game having not lost in their respective qualifying campaigns to date.

England find themselves top of the pile with nine points from three games, one match fewer than their rivals.

Despite being ranked 120th in the world, Kosovo find themselves second in the group with eight points. Bernard Challandes' men have secured two wins and two draws from their four matches.

Welcome!
Hello and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of England's  Group A tie with Kosovo in European Championship qualifying. We are due to kick-off at 19:45 GMT. 
