England vs Kosovo: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA European Championship 2020 Qualifying
Follow live on Tuesday evening as England host Kosovo in their Group A Euro 2020 qualifier. Kick-off 19:45 GMT.
"It's tactical pressing, in a crazy game, it's go, return, go, go, go, go, go! Perhaps they lose the ball and we score, because gegenpressing is not only defence, it's preparation for a goal for us. It's, for me, crazy pressing."
"They're as exciting as anything, I remember going to Spain [in October 2018] and thinking: 'Well, a really tough game.' But, actually, you look at our front three and their front three on the night and I felt that we were strong. We've got Sancho and Callum Hudson-Odoi who are going to push - and really push."
When questioned about whether England's attackers know they can be some of the worlds best, Southgate said: "They have great humility. I think they possibly don't, because they sometimes don't view themselves as others do."
Predicted XI: Muric; Vojvoda, Rhahmani, Aliti, Hadergjonaj; Voca, Halimi; Zhegrova, Celina, Rashani; Muriqi.
Predicted XI: Pickford; Alexander-Arnold, Keane, Maguire, Chilwell; Henderson, Rice, Barkley; Sancho, Kane, Sterling.
Kosovo are unbeaten in their last eight competitive games, having not lost during the Nations League nor their European Championship qualifying campaign.
After putting five past both Czech Republic and Montenegro back in March, the Three Lions cruised to a 4-0 victory last Saturday courtesy of a Harry Kane hat-trick and a goal from Raheem Sterling.
England find themselves top of the pile with nine points from three games, one match fewer than their rivals.
Despite being ranked 120th in the world, Kosovo find themselves second in the group with eight points. Bernard Challandes' men have secured two wins and two draws from their four matches.
