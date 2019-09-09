Northern Ireland 0-0 Germany: Live Stream Text Commentary
Follow live on Monday evening as Northern Ireland host Germany for their Group C UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier. Kick off 19:45 GMT.
However, his record since then is 59 goals in 260 games.
33 of those goals came for Peterborough United between 2013 and 2016 and he has only scored 16 goals in 122 matches over the last 3 years...
There should have been at least one more tonight.
We have a real game on here.
The ball is played across to Werner with yards of room but Bailey Peacock-Farrell makes a terrific reaction stop to keep the scores level.
Neuer palms the ball straight to Washington but twice he can't sort his feet out before Neuer jumps on it.
They aren't just trying to get a foothold back in the game, but also pushing forward with real gusto.
Toni Kroos saw his pass out charged down by Corey Evans and the ball fell to Washington with only Manuel Neuer to beat.
However, the veteran goalkeeper was quick off his line and thwarted the striker's effort.
Conor Washington hooked the first shot of the game over.
Is this the contest to reignite the competition? Anything other than a Germany win will certainly set Group C alight...
They did defeat South Korea though...
"We've tried to put as much pace in the team as we can... we are going to have to match them, the key is to stay in the game for as long as possible."
But since they last played in October 2017, Germany have won just six of their previous 17 games, losing 7 of those.
The likes of Mexico, South Korea and Austria have come away with victories against the football powerhouse.
The 31-year old comes up against Arsenal outcast Serge Gnabry who has scored 8 international goals in just 9 games after finding his feet at Bayern Munich.
A similar talent to Scotland’s Andy Robertson, tonight will be a great test against Timo Werner who has 10 goals in just 26 international matches.
Germany will look to Toni Kroos to pull the strings in midfield as he comes up against Steven Davis who becomes the most capped outfield player in Northern Irish history tonight. 113 not out.
The Northern Ireland boss told BBC Sport:
"The four games we have left are massive opportunities.
"I said to the players that they are going to be four of the best games they will play in their international careers.
"We have to aspire to try and do everything to try and split those two nations.
"We are going to have to find a performance above anything this team has found in recent times."
Only a disastrous own goal separated the sides, but Germany suffered a 4-2 battering at home to Netherlands...
...a sign of their fall from grace in recent years.
Northern Ireland restricted their opponents to a 1-0 win at Euro 2016 before the Germans secured a double of two-goal margin victories in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.
Way back in March, they defeated Belarus and Estonia, before repeating the feat again in June, scoring at least two goals in three of those matches.
They have only conceded twice thus far.
Easy...
Yet, such is the scheduling of the matches in this campaign, Michael O'Neill's side find themselves with four wins from four matches, three points ahead of Germany and six ahead of Netherlands after the latter defeated the former just three days ago.