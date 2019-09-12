Napoli vs. Sampdoria: Can the Partenopei get back to winning ways?

The Teams

This SSC Napoli squad will have their work cut out for them this Saturday as they take on winless U.C Sampdoria. Napoli have been on fire going forward, scoring seven goals combined in the first two games.

But their defence has not been as promising, as they have also conceded seven goals. After an incredible 4-3 win in their opening day match against ACF Fiorentina, Napoli were minutes away from stealing a draw against Juventus FC after coming back from being 3-0 down. At 1-1-0 Napoli still have to find their consistency and this may be the match to help them do so.

Sampdoria are off to a very tough start after losing their first two games to SS Lazio and U.S Sassuolo. Sampdoria, who currently sit 20th in Serie A need to find their game under new coach Eusebio Di Francesco as soon as possible.

Who to look for

Both teams possess a lot of talent at both ends of the pitch, but some of the players to keep an eye out for in this match would be new signing Hirving Lozano, Fabian Ruiz, and Kalidou Koulibaly. From Sampdoria club captain Fabio Quagliarella, Gianluca Caprari and young goalkeeper Emil Audero.

Napoli struggled in the first half against Juventus a few weeks ago. But the moment Lozano came on he was electric and even picked up his debut Serie A goal in his first appearance. Ruiz has been nothing but class ever since coming over from La Liga and expect nothing less from him in this weekends match-up. After scoring the game winning own goal for Juve a few weeks ago, expect the 2018/2019 top Serie A defender, Koulibaly to have a massive comeback of a match.

Expect Quagliarella at the young age of 36, to continue to lead this Sampdoria team by example, and by scoring crucial goals. Caprari, when on his game is a small but electric and pacey attacker who has lots of quality to make things happen. Lastly, Audero, who came over from Juve last summer, was brilliant last season and at only 22 years old he will continue to get better with more playing time.

Predicted Lineups

Napoli (4-4-1-1): Alex Meret; Faouzi Ghoulam, Kalidou Koulibaly, Kostas Manolas, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Hirving Lozano, Allan, Piotr Zielinski, Jose Callejon; Fabian Ruiz; Dries Mertens

Sampdoria (4-3-3): Emil Audero; Nicola Murru, Omar Colley, Jeison Murillo, Bartosz Bereszynski; Karol Linetty, Albin Ekdal, Jacob Jankto; Manolo Gabbiadini, Fabio Quagliarella, Gianluca Caprari

Team News

Napoli club captain Lorenzo Insigne looks to miss out, along with striker Arkadiusz Milik. This gives new signing Fernando Llorente a chance to get some action. For Sampdoria, the suspended Ronaldo Vieira will miss out, and attacking midfielder Gonzalo Maroni looks to also miss out due to injury.

The match kicks-off at 5:00 pm (BST). Undoubtedly, this is a big match for both squads as Napoli try to get back to winning ways and Sampdoria try to get out of the basement of Serie A. But expect the Partenopei to come out of this one victorious.