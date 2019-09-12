Mauro Icardi: A Modern Day Maverick

Mauro Icardi’s relationship with the Inter fans in recent seasons has been ‘uncomfortable’ to say the least. The catalyst being the Argentine strikers controversial book, titled ‘Sempre Avanti’ which translates to ‘Always Ahead’. In the publication, Icardi described an incident that occurred between himself and the Ultra’s during the 2014/15 season after a defeat at Sassuolo.

The strikers account of events differed greatly to that of the Curva Nord who responded with a statement dismissing Icardi’s claims labelling his version of events as fabricated and “Lies. Lies. Lies.” Despite Icardi taking to social media to apologise and trying to draw a line under the entire incident the Curva Nord were totally unreceptive. Instead, they hung banners in the San Siro insulting him, publicly expressing their dislike for Mauro Icardi and their wish for him to be stripped of the armband.

Forgiven but not forgotten

However, the beauty of football is that by working hard and scoring goals Icardi was able to prove his worth to the team and in turn ease the tensions between himself and the Curva Nord. The incident itself, not forgotten but certainly at least temporarily forgiven.

Icardi famously fell out with close friend and former team mate Maxi Lopez when Wanda Nara, the mother of Lopez’s three children, began seeing Icardi. The new couple publicised their relationship immediately and pictures posted by Icardi including Lopez’s children left him feeling betrayed and provoked.

The Impact of Wanda Nara

The Inter star’s relationship with Wanda Nara, an Argentine TV personality has in the eyes of many had a negative impact on his career, particularly since she became his agent and advisor. Her willingness to publicly comment on her husbands career and his relationship with the Inter hierarchy has caused friction between the player and his employers. Icardi himself is not faultless either, his actions and comments at times in recent seasons have left many Inter fans feeling as though the striker was already on the lookout for his next move, seeing Inter as nothing more than a stepping stone.

After Icardi was dropped from the side last season his time at Inter inevitably came to an end and he now plays his football for Paris Saint Germain in the French capital with the two clubs having agreed a loan deal. Nara was quoted as saying, “I think he will come back. I don’t know where and how. Inter will always be the priority.”

PSG over Napoli

Icardi was linked with a number of clubs in Italy including the champions, Juventus and last season’s runners up, Napoli. Aurelio De Laurentiis, the Napoli President told Corriere dello Sport, “I offered Inter €60m plus bonuses, for a total of €65m, while I proposed Wanda Nara a gross salary of around €12m for her husband.”

“Icardi isn’t stupid and maybe he felt that to re-launch himself on a European level, he had to go to a team like PSG, where he could stand out more easily than at Napoli.”

Having confirmed Napoli’s interest, its clear there was at least one concrete offer on the table from one of the Serie A giants but you do wonder whether all that had gone on in the past meant the player himself felt he had no option but to seek a fresh start.

Whether Icardi will return to Milan or earn a permanent move to Paris remains to be seen. Undoubtedly one of the games most prolific strikers, Icardi’s bad decisions off the field have caused him to burn many bridges and could prevent the Argentine from fulfilling his undoubted potential.

Like many before him Mauro Icardi’s personal relationships, attitude and poor decisions threaten to scupper his career. Inter will tell you they’re over Icardi, but you can bet they will be keeping a close eye on the striker and don’t be surprised if his relationship with the Nerazzurri isn’t over just yet.