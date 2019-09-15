FC Augsburg 2 - 1 Eintracht Frankfurt: Bavarians prove too strong for Eagles

In both side's first match since the international break, Eintracht Frankfurt came in off the back of a late 2-1 win at home to Fortuna Dusseldorf and having qualified for the Europa League. The Eagles have been drawn into a group with Arsenal, Standard Liege and Vitoria, one which could be tough for them to get out of, and they will be looking to find their way into the second-place spot.

Augsburg, however, were winless before the game. They had only picked up one point against newly promoted Union Berlin and were on the other end of a defeat to Verl in the DFB-Pokal - being knocked out in the first round. In their previous game, defender Stephan Lichtsteiner saw red in the 34th minute, ruling him out of the Eintracht tie.

The match

The Bavarians opened the scoring in the 35th minute. A long ball over the top broke open the Eintracht defence and when Hinteregger could not clear, Finnbogason nodded the ball across the box to Niederlechner who smashed the ball into the back of the net from in the air with his left foot.

Seven minutes later, Danny da Costa's failed throw in met the head of an Augsburg midfielder who nodded forward to Marco Richter. The winger then shrugged off David Abraham just outside of the box before running curling the ball from around 25 yards out into the top right corner. It proved to be an effort that goalkeeper Kevin Trapp had no chance of saving an incredible shot.

After a quiet start to the first half, Adi Hutter's side were able to pull one back in the 73rd minute. substitute Dominik Kohr picked up the ball around 40 yards out, and ran straight at the defence, finding his way past two defenders before he laid the ball off to Goncalo Paciencia. The Portugese attacker then the shielded the ball, before smashing it into the bottom right corner of the goal.

Takeaways from the match

It looks as if Eintracht may struggle when they play their Europa League group stage opener at home to Arsenal on Thursday. The Eagles seem to have struggled for goals in their past couple of games, and Andre Silva will have to step up as the replacement for Ante Rebic, with Bas Dost also a possible option in Adi Hutter's new attack since the loss of Rebic, Luka Jovic and Sebastien Haller. Goncalo Pacienca has, however, netted a number of goals so far this season, and could be a big threat against the English side.

Augsburg will try to use this win to kick off their season and now sit on four points and in 14th place in the Bundesliga table. Next Saturday, they take on a Freiburg side away from home who have won two of their first three matches in the league, only losing to FC Koln 2-1 in their last match from a 90+2nd minute from Ellyes Skhiri.