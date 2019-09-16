Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch UEFA Champions League 2019-20
Follow live coverage of this opening Group F game at The Westfalenstadion between Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona. Kick-off 20:00 BST.
Join us on Tuesday evening for all the key team news. Will he start?...
Kick-off at 20:00 BST
Yet to keep a clean sheet in La Liga, they have shipped seven goals in four matches.
Facing an attacking quartet of Alcacer, Marco Reus, Thorgan Hazard and Jadon Sancho could prove ominous.
Alcacer averages a goal every 70 minutes with five to his name, Reus has contributed three, and Sancho has more assists than anyone else in the Bundesliga so far this season.
And he netted twice against Kosovo for England last week.
Whilst Dortmund have 12 points from five games, Barca have amassed seven from four. The two clubs have each netted five goals on two occasions but...
...have also been stunned in away fixtures. Dortmund lost 3-1 to Union Berlin, whilst Barcelona were shocked by Athletic Bilbao on the opening day of the season.
Samuel Umtiti is out, as is Ousmane Dembele who won't be able to face his former side.
As for Dortmund, Nico Schulz is unavailable and Lukasz Piszczek faces a late fitness test.
But Paco Alcacer is expected to lead the line for Dortmund against the club where he scored ten goals in 37 Liga appearances between 2016 and 2018.
The 16-year old made his full debut at the weekend, scoring one and creating another against Valencia within just seven minutes, two weeks after becoming the youngest ever Barcelona goalscorer against Osasuna - a full year younger than Lionel Messi.
Dortmund were knocked out by Spurs after a 4-0 aggregate defeat in the Round of 16, whilst the same scoreline killed off Barcelona's hopes in the semi-finals against Liverpool, despite winning the first leg 3-0.
After losing just one of their opening 23 matches, three defeats in the next eight eventually proved costly, including a 5-0 battering by their title rivals in April.
In contrast, Barcelona cruised to the La Liga title, winning the competition by 11 points after 23 games unbeaten and only three defeats across the entire campaign.
I'm Chris Lincoln and I will be taking you through all of the action with analysis, team news and updates throughout the evening.