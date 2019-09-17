Ajax 3-0 Lille: Dutch champions dominate in Amsterdam

Ajax rolled to all three points at the Johan Cruyff Arena as they thumped Lille 3-0 in their UEFA Champions League group stage clash.

The reigning Dutch champions got goals from Quincy Promes, Edson Alvarez and Nicolas Tagliafico to claim all three points in resounding fashion.

Ajax always looked like the team that would score, Hakim Ziyech blasting a half-volley just past Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan's post. Four minutes later, Promes met Tagliafico's cross to head past Maignan and give Ajax a 1-0 lead.

The visitors were nearly level moments before halftime, Jonathan Bamba picking out Jonathan Ikone, but his effort was stopped by Andre Onana. Victor Osimhen hooked the rebound over the crossbar.

Ajax went in search for a second, Ziyech drilling a shot low, Maignan doing well to keep it out. In the 50th minute, it was two, Alvarez played in by David Neres and he neatly lobbed over the Lille keeper to put the hosts in a commanding position.

Ziyech was involved in the hosts' third goal, an out swinging corner finding Tagliafico and the Argentine headed home to ensure all three points would be staying in the Netherlands.

Lille did have a chance for a late consolation goal, Yusuf Yazici crashing his shot against the post, a summation of how the game played out.

Takeaways

Ajax reached the semifinals last season, only a superb effort by Tottenham Hotspur keeping them out of the final. Ziyech is an influential playmaker, the finishing was clinical and the build-up play was creative. It looks to be another outstanding campaign ahead for the Dutch side.

Lille were well and truly beaten and although victory was far from their reach, Osimhen should have finished one of his chances to at least give the French side something to take with them back on their travels. In a group that also includes Chelsea and Valencia, it may be a short stay for Christophe Galtier's side.