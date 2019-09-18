Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 Real Madrid: Home side produce dominant display in CL opener

Paris Saint-Germain got their Champions League campaign off to a perfect start with a 3-0 win over Real Madrid at the Parc Des Princes.

A first-half brace from Angel Di Maria on his 100th appearance in the competition put the home side in the driving seat before Thomas Meunier wrapped up the points with a minute to go.

Zinedine Zidane's Los Blancos, who had a first-half goal from Gareth Bale controversially ruled out, were second best in every department in Paris. Despite missing their star three of Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, PSG dominated the match from start to finish.

PSG, who travel to Galatasaray next month on matchday two in the Champions League, will now be full of confidence going into Sunday's Ligue 1 clash with Lyon.

The visitors must pick themselves up for Sunday's trip to La Liga leaders Sevilla. The 13 times European Cup/Champions League winners also have the Madrid derby with Atletico Madrid on the horizon before hosting Club Brugge in their next European outing.

Story of the match

Both sides came into the match missing their biggest stars, with Cavani, Neymar, Mbappe, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric all out of action. PSG handed Champions League debuts to new signings Pablo Sarabia and Mauro Icardi, whilst Eden Hazard and Eder Militao made their first starts in the competition for the visitors.

But it was the hosts who came flying out of the blocks and quickly found themselves ahead on 14 minutes.

Spanish full-back Juan Bernat played a one-two with Icardi down the PSG left, before crossing the ball to Argentine Di Maria, who beat Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois with a left-footed shot at the near post, that the Belgian stopper really should have kept out.

The La Liga giants did go close to finding an equaliser minutes later when Hazard found half a yard of space inside the box but fired wide past Keylor Navas, who has just swapped Real Madrid for PSG this summer.

The home side doubled their lead on 33 minutes in emphatic style. Midfielder Idrissa Gueye broke forward down the right-hand side, before feeding Di Maria on the edge of the area, who took one touch and powerfully curled the ball into the bottom corner, leaving Courtois with no chance this time.

Madrid were perhaps slightly unfortunate not to go into the interval with a goal when Gareth Bale's brilliant lobbed effort from inside the box was ruled out by referee Anthony Taylor and VAR after replays showed that the ball slightly came off his arm.

Welshman Bale went close again in first-half stoppage time, with a fiercer shot from distance that narrowly went wide, as PSG held on to their 2-0 lead as the first 45 came to a close.

No response from Los Blancos

Zidane opted to make no changes to his team during the break, and despite having a decent finish to the first half, Madrid could simply not get anything going in the second period.

PSG stole possession high up the pitch and Marco Veratti played in Di Maria, but the former Benfica man was unable to seal his hat trick, seeing his chip from close range land on top of the net.

The hosts almost made it 3-0 minutes shortly after, when good work from substitute Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Di Maria, saw Icardi side-foot the ball just wide from outside the six-yard box.

Real Madrid later had another goal ruled out, as Karim Benzema's effort was correctly chalked off after replacement Alvaro Vazquez interfered with the play from an offside possession.

Stand-in captain Benzema threatened again, missing a glorious chance with a header from inside the box as his side still failed to register a single shot on target

But in the closing minutes, PSG began to completely dominate and rounded off the scoreline in stoppage time.

Full back Meunier broke behind a weary Madrid back four and brilliantly exchanged passes with his opposite number on PSG's left, Bernat, to calmly stick the ball into the net despite Militao's attempts to stop it on the line.

The third goal capped an excellent night for Thomas Tuchel's men, who will have hoped to lay down an early marker in the Champions League, even on matchday one.

Zidane, who led Madrid to three consecutive trophies in the competition in his first spell at the club between 2016 and 2018, will know that the pressure is now on him to get his side back to winning ways in Europe.

Takeaways from the match

PSG supporting cast come up good

Many punters and fans before the game questioned how PSG would cope without their star front three of Cavani, Mbappe and Neymar, but their replacements proved just how good the squad depth at the Parc Des Princes is.

Di Maria and Pablo Sarabia were able to link up and playoff Mauro Icardi to excellent effect, and the latter played a huge part in the Ligue One side's opening goal.

Marco Veratti and Idrissa Gueye produced dominant displays in midfield, and their relentlessness in pressing deep into the Madrid half saw them win the ball back and thread the ball into dangerous areas on a countless number of occasions.

Madrid lacking in every department

13-time European champions Madrid were blown away by their opponents for the majority of the game.

Desperately missing their captain and talisman Sergio Ramos as, the Spanish giants looked all over the place at the back, with new signing Eder Militao struggling alongside World Cup winner Raphael Varane.

Ballon D'Or winner Modric's absence was also clear to see as Madrid were bossed all over the pitch, whilst being careless in possession. Toni Kroos was uncharacteristically slack in his passing, and PSG were ultimately able to pick their opponents off from winning the ball in advanced areas.

Despite going close on a few occasions through Bale, Hazard and Benzema, Los Blancos failed to register a shot on target for the first time in the Champions League since the 2003/04 season, a staggering 167 games in total.

The defeat also equalled their heaviest loss on the opening day of the competition's group stage, when they were soundly beaten by Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in 2004, and by French outfit Lyon a year later.

Man of the match

But on his 100th Champions League apperance it was former Galactico Angel Di Maria that stole the show.

The 31-year old was the outstanding individual on the pitch when he helped Real Madrid lift the competition in 2014 against bitter neighbours Atletico Madrid, and produced a similar performance for his current employers on this occasion.

Di Maria has always been noted for this direct running and trickery on the ball, and he was a constant menace to his former side all night. The Rosario Central youth graduate took both of his goals exceptionally well, thinking quickly on both occasions.

He beat Courtois with a half volley from inside the area which perhaps should have been saved, but his second was unstoppable, powerfully curling the ball into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

The Argentine star has now scored 74 goals in 186 games for PSG, and with the imminent return of Cavani, Mbappe and Neymar, the French side most certainly have the firepower to go all the way in the Champions League.