Lecce vs Napoli: The Partenopei travel to struggling Lecce 

The teams

SSC Napoli have looked very promising thus far this season with their only defeat coming against Juventus FC in what was an incredibly entertaining clash between the two Italian giants. The deciding goal was, unfortunately, an own goal which was scored in the dying minutes of the match.

Furthermore, Napoli have looked very strong in attack and their defence is nothing to look down upon either. Posting back to back clean sheets against UC Sampdoria in Serie A last weekend and against a very good team in Liverpool FC during this weeks UEFA Champions League match. The same cannot be said for their Sunday afternoon opponents, US Lecce.

The new boys, Lecce have evidently struggled so far this season since coming up from Serie B. However, they are coming off a big win, upsetting Torino FC 2-1 on Monday. Currently sitting 18th in the league with one win and two losses, Lecce have their work cut out for them, but the task will not be easy.

Potential lineups

Napoli (4-4-2): Alex Meret; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kostas Manolas, Kalidou Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Jose Callejon, Allan, Fabian Ruiz, Piotr Zielinski; Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne

Lecce (4-3-2-1): Gabriel; Marco Calderoni, Fabio Lucioni, Luca Rossettini, Andrea Rispoli; Andrea Tabanelli, Panagiotis Tachtsidis, Zan Majer; Diego Farias, Filippo Falco; Gianluca Lapadula

Injuries

Expect Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti to have the whole squad at his disposal, as there are no reported injuries for this Napoli team.

Lecce look to be without Biagio Meccariello, Cristian Dell'Orco, Riccardo Fiamozzi, Giannelli Imbula, and Simone Lo Faso.

Who to watch

There is a lot of talent to watch for on this Napoli team but specifically look for Dries Mertens who has four goals in all competitions this season.

23-year-old Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz continues to get better each game and looks to be a future star.

Also, Polish midfielder Piotr Zielinski has impressed year after year since moving to Napoli from Empoli FC. He brings a lot of creativity to the Napoli midfield and has pinpoint accuracy when delivering a pass or shot on target.

From Lecce, look to attacker Diego Farias to get things going. He currently has one goal in two appearances thus far into the season.

Striker Gianluca Lapadula will be key in any offence Lecce tries to create and they will be hoping he can start to find some form as he currently does not have any goals this season. If Lecce are going to try fight to stay out of the relegation zone, they will need Lapadula to step up and score them some goals.

Match details

The clash between Lecce and Napoli will take place Sunday afternoon at 2:00 p.m (GMT+1) at the Stadio Comunale Via del Mare in Lecce.

Lecce coach Fabio Liverani will be hoping his team can pull off the unthinkable and come out with a win against this high scoring Napoli team.

With that said, Ancelotti will be hoping his Partenopei play exactly the way they did against Liverpool and Sampdoria. If that is the case, this match should be a fairly routine win for Napoli.