AC Milan vs Inter Milan: Live Stream TV Updates and How To Watch Serie A 2019/20 Match
AC Milan vs Inter Milan: Live Stream TV Updates and How To Watch Serie A 2019/20 Match

Follow along for AC Milan vs Inter Milan live stream, TV channel, line-ups, preview and score updates from the 2019 Serie A match. Kick-off time: 19:45 BST.

How to watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan: Live TV and stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, it will be shown live on Premier Sports.

If you are unable to watch the game on TV, staying here with us at VAVEL and following the live minute-to-minute updates of the game is your best option!

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this AC Milan vs Inter Milan match

Giampaolo reiterates importance of his Milan derby debut
Marco Giampaolo will also be making his Milan derby bow and explained on it’s importance and why it’s crucial for his side to maintain consistency.

He explained, “Our goal is to win. It's important to play well and maintain our project but at the same time we have to give the fans the exploits they aspire for. You need to be tactically sound. This is certainly one of the most difficult games we can play so we have to be out our very best.”

"It is definitely an important game as it always has been. I don't know whether Inter are in a better shape than us. I am confident in my team. The derby is a crossroad for Milan? No, but the derby is important. It's not fundamental or crucial - it's only the fourth game."

Conte seeks improvement after mid-week debacle
Antonio Conte demanded improvements from his side going into the Milan derby and assured his side will give their 100% to come out on top.

He said, ““In all of the games we try to put maximum effort and provide and excellent performance and follow our preparations. Sometimes we succeed at this, other times not so much,” Conte told the club website.

“What the guys do put in is a huge commitment. We know that we have a lot of work to do and to get better, this certainly doesn’t scare us.

“The eyes of the world are on this game. All derbies are special and this is no exception. Milan are a great side and we will prepare well as always. We will as always give it our all. We will give 100 per cent.”

Inter Milan Predicted XI
Handanovic, Godin, De Vrij, Skriniar, Candreva, Barella, Brozovic, Sensi, Asamoah, Martinez, Lukaku.
AC Milan Predicted XI
Donnarumma, Conti, Musacchio, Romagnolio, Rodriguez, Kessie, Biglia, Calhanoglu, Suso, Piatek, Rebic.
Inter Milan Team News
Inter Milan have a clean bill of health with no injuries to their squad, which means Conte has every player in his disposal for the derby.
AC Milan Team News
AC Milan are still without centre-back Mattia Caldara, who is recovering from an injury suffered towards the end of last season. Davide Calabria was sent off in their victory to Hellas Verona last week, so he’ll also miss the derby.
Antonio Conte looking for first derby win
Now, Antonio Conte is no stranger to playing against AC Milan. He did so many a times during the manager of Juventus and actually holds a really good record against the Rossoneri. He’ll be aiming to make it 4 in 4, but after the UEFA Champions League draw against Sparta Prague in the week, he’s under pressure to deliver a convincing win.

Conte must integrate a more effective attacking style to break down his rivals’ defence and hope his star attackers turn up big to give his fans the bragging rights.

Marco Giampaolo’s opportunity to earn heroic status
Now, Marco Giampaolo’s tactics haven’t exactly been well-received among the Rossoneri’ faithful, with narrow wins in the first few weeks leaving a bitter taste on the fans mouth. Milan are too lackluster, slow in their attacking build-up, but have maintained their defensive stronghold.

In a battle of wits, Giampaolo must bring his A-game to oust the undefeated Inter and get level on points with them. A compelling win could finally give his Milan reign the kick-start it requires and gain him popularity.

First Milan Derby of 2019/20
With somewhat new-look sides for both sides, AC Milan and Inter Milan fight for bragging rights in their Serie A clash on Saturday. With the Nerazzurri just piping their city rivals in the standings, it’d be all to play for as Antonio Conte’s side aims to maintain their stronghold at the top of the table and Marco Giampaolo aiming to play catch up in the Serie A pinnacle.
Kick-Off Time
The Milan derby will be played at the iconic San Siro stadium, Milan, Italy. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:45 BST.
