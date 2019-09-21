AC Milan vs Inter Milan: Live Stream TV Updates and How To Watch Serie A 2019/20 Match
Follow along for AC Milan vs Inter Milan live stream, TV channel, line-ups, preview and score updates from the 2019 Serie A match. Kick-off time: 19:45 BST.
He explained, “Our goal is to win. It's important to play well and maintain our project but at the same time we have to give the fans the exploits they aspire for. You need to be tactically sound. This is certainly one of the most difficult games we can play so we have to be out our very best.”
"It is definitely an important game as it always has been. I don't know whether Inter are in a better shape than us. I am confident in my team. The derby is a crossroad for Milan? No, but the derby is important. It's not fundamental or crucial - it's only the fourth game."
He said, ““In all of the games we try to put maximum effort and provide and excellent performance and follow our preparations. Sometimes we succeed at this, other times not so much,” Conte told the club website.
“What the guys do put in is a huge commitment. We know that we have a lot of work to do and to get better, this certainly doesn’t scare us.
“The eyes of the world are on this game. All derbies are special and this is no exception. Milan are a great side and we will prepare well as always. We will as always give it our all. We will give 100 per cent.”
Conte must integrate a more effective attacking style to break down his rivals’ defence and hope his star attackers turn up big to give his fans the bragging rights.
In a battle of wits, Giampaolo must bring his A-game to oust the undefeated Inter and get level on points with them. A compelling win could finally give his Milan reign the kick-start it requires and gain him popularity.
My name is Uttiyo Sarkar and I’ll be your host for the game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.