Athletic Club 2-0 Deportivo Alavés: Williams excites as Athletic Club go top of La Liga

Athletic Club remain undefeated in La Liga this season, after brushing past Deportivo Alavés, as a goal in each half saw Bilbao win another Basque derby 2-0.

Story of the Match

Prior to the game, cult hero for both clubs, Gaizka Toquero was given a commemorative item from Bilbao captain Iker Muniain before stadium erupted in applause from both set of fans.

Alavés set up defensively with a 4-5-1 meaning they were inviting Bilbao to go out and attack them from the get-go, something they had yet to do at home with both Real Sociedad and Barcelona controlling possession in their previous two home games.

Bilbao controlled and dictated the play for the first quarter of the game without creating any real chances, while it took until the 33rd minute for the first shot on target. Alavés, Mubarak Wakaso, swiped at the ball from about 30 yards out but it was never troubling Unai Simón who easily collected the ball. Straight after this, Bilbao broke up the pitch and a low early ball in from the left side was connected to by Iñaki Williams, which went over the bar, missing a completely empty net. However, after a VAR review, Jesús Gil Manzano went over to the screen and gave Bilbao a penalty, for Ruben Duarte just clipping Williams’ leg before he shot. Raúl Garcia dispatched the ball into the bottom left corner, though Fernando Pacheco was not far from getting a hand to it.

After the goal Alavés went on to dominate the play by being much more adventurous, for 15 minutes before half time and 15 minutes after they were piling the pressure on Bilbao. Early second-half substitution saw Manu García go off to allow Lucas Perez to come on and link with Joselu up front in a 4-4-2 formation. Despite all this Alavés struggled to create any clear-cut chances with the best coming from some nice one-twos between Perez and Joselu and then a shot from the edge of the box which was easily blocked.

Bilbao came back into the game and started to dominate again after the 60-minute mark. Muniain found himself with a perfect chance to end the game, as he brought a cross down, only to lash the volley wide, without troubling the keeper. A few minutes later Williams bombed down the left-wing and cut inside onto his right, smashing the ball cleanly against the top right of the crossbar, Bilbao were launching attack after attack now looking to close the game out. Another cross another volley, this time from Garcia but the finish was poor and went out for a throw-in, however, in the 71st minute, Bilbao broke quickly on the counter. Williams picked the ball up and drove down the left-hand wing, putting in a great lofted cross to Ibai Gómez who smashed the volley at goal, Pacheco managed to get a hand on to it but the ball landed perfectly into Muniain’s path who toe-poked it on the volley into the top right corner and killed the game off completely. Alavés tried to go on the attack again but there were no real chances as Bilbao closed out the game for another victory.

Takeaways from the Match

Bilbao looked in control of the match and were able to create a few chances, however, a poor final ball often led to many wasted attacks. They also looked a lot better and more comfortable counter-attacking again, instead of having to go and open up the opposition defence with possession.

Alavés had a game plan which was working until a lapse in concentration created a gift of a penalty for the hosts, otherwise, though, they offered very little going forward in this game. Players such as Alex Vidal did not do enough for their side producing wasteful crosses and passes time and time again.

Bilbao went top of the league after their game, with only one match left of match day 5, the Basque giants are looking very strong and confident this season without any European football to distract them.

Stand-out players

Iñaki Williams

Williams was the standout player on the pitch; he did everything for his side. Despite not getting an assist or a goal he was the main inspiration behind both of Athletic Club’s goals today. His pace on the counter was too much for Alavés defence, when he drifted to the wing Alavés just couldn’t cope with it. He may not get any numbers from today’s game, but he won a pen, hit the crossbar and created the killer goal. It was a clear man of the match performance from him that was acknowledged by the home crowd when he was subbed off.

Athletic Club: Simón; Yuri, Yeray, Martínez, Capa; Lopez (Etxebarria 63), Dani Garcia; Muniain (Lekue 79), Raul Garcia, Gómez; Williams (Aduriz 84)

Deportivo Alavés: Pacheco; Duarte, Ely (Aguirregabiria 63), Laguardia, Navarro; Rioja, Wakaso, Pina (Pons), Manu García (Perez 56), Vidal; Joselu