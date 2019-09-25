Super Mario's last chance 

Welcome back Super Mario

After playing for some of the top teams in Europe like; Internazionale, Manchester City F.C, Liverpool FC, two stints with AC Milan, OGC Nice and Olympique de Marseille, Mario Balotelli has finally made his way back to Serie A with his hometown team Brescia Calcio. After signing in the summer on a free transfer, hopefully, Balotelli can bring his skill to the Serie A new boys, but leave his issues behind him.

There is no denying Super Mario possesses loads of talent but for a variety of reasons, Balotelli always had issues on and off the pitch. With a stack of red cards to his name and having just completed his four-game suspension, it seems like this season may be Balotelli's most important.

If he is unable to stay focused and disciplined during his time at Brescia, it would be difficult for Balo to find another team to take a chance on him. Having the skill is one thing, but being a mature professional is something Mario has always struggled with.

What can we expect

After having falling outs with a number of coaches in his career, such as; Roberto Mancini, Patrick Vieira and even Brendan Rodgers while at Liverpool, Brescia will be hoping that part of Balotelli's life is behind him so he can stay focused on what matters, football.

After serving his aforementioned four-game suspension, Balotelli suited up for the first time for Brescia against Juventus FC earlier this week and he impressed just about everyone. Even his new coach Eugenio Corini and teammate Alfredo Donnarumma were full of praise for Balotelli after his debut.

If Mario is able to stay out of the press and continue to provide positive performances on the pitch, that would be the best-case scenario for both himself and Brescia. His new squad will be expecting him to be a leader and hopefully show the youngsters what not to do.

The numbers

No doubt with all the skill Mario possesses, he can still be a difference-maker on the pitch and Brescia are hoping Balotelli can be a crucial player for them and their pursuit in avoiding relegation.

In 61 games with OGC Nice, Balotelli scored 33 goals, in 59 Serie A games with Inter Milan he scored 20 goals and another 27 goals with AC Milan in 63 matches.

The statistics prove he can put the ball in the back of the net year after year when he is on his game. That aspect should not be any different at Brescia. If Balotelli is able to provide even half of what he has done for some of his previous teams, his new squad will definitely have a strong chance in staying in Serie A next term. Which in turn will make Super Mario look like the superstar we all know he is.

Can Balotelli get back to the top?

Mario was once looked upon as one of Italy's top talents, and an Italian National Team hero when he single-handedly beat the Germany National Team in the UEFA Euro 2012 by scoring two goals sending Italy to the finals. The 29-year-old is still considered a great talent but now needs to prove it consistently.

It would be a great sight to see Balotelli back with the Gli Azzurri under new coach Roberto Mancini, his talent could definitely be of use for an Italian team that lacks depth up top. However, it all depends on how Mario presents himself on and off the pitch.

Here is to hoping that a focused and hardworking Mario Balotelli shows up for Brescia this season because if he cannot handle himself he may find it difficult to find a job in the future.

At this stage of his career, Brescia needs Balotelli just as much as Super Mario needs them, in order to help revitalize his career.

Buona fortuna Mario!