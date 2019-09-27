Union Berlin 1 - 2 Eintracht Frankfurt: Eagles pick up three points in capital

The sixth week of Bundesliga football was opened at Stadion An der Alten Försterei, where promoted Union Berlin hosted Eintracht Frankfurt. The Eagles had won each of their last three competitive matches going into Friday's tie, with an aggregate score of 11-2.

Union had lost two of their last three matches in the Bundesliga, picking up an astonishing 3-1 win at home to high-flyers Borussia Dortmund at home, where Marius Butler netted a brace.

The game

The game started late, with kickoff delayed by a couple of minutes due to a large amount of smoke coming from the away end in the ground making it hard to commence the match in the German capital.

The first real chance of the game came just over five minutes into play, when a shot from a Union Berlin corner was saved by Kevin Trapp from close range.

Andre Silva found himself through on goal 16 minutes into the first half, Bas Dost's pass from on the floor found the Portuguese forward one-on-one with goalkeeper Gikiewicz. He tried to cut the ball across onto his other foot but it ricocheted off the inside of his leg and it was an easy one for the goalkeeper to collect and end any sort of chance the Eagles may have had.

Neither of the two sides created too many chances in the first half, but Eintracht entered the break with the majority of the match's possession and with more shots than their opposition.

Dost scores opener

It did not take long after the second half commencing for the Eagles to open the match's scoring. Two minutes in, summer signing Bas Dost opened the scoring for the match in his first league start in an Eintracht shirt. After a shot from outside the box by Eintracht was parried low and to the right, the Dutchman was quick to pounce and slotted the ball into the back of the net

Union Berlin made the first substitution of the game, with Sheraldo Becker replacing an Akaki Gogia who fell awkwardly on the edge of the pitch and found himself injured.

Minutes later, André Silva netted his first of the game and made it two for Eintracht. The Portugal international latched onto a pinpoint cross in the six-yard box and easily headed into the back of Gikiewicz' goal. That was his second in an Eintracht shirt after he moved on a two-year loan/swap deal from AC Milan in exchange for Ante Rebic on deadline day, he also scored last week in a draw against Borussia Dortmund

Anthony Ujah reduced the deficit for Union Berlin in the 85th minute, his first time shot from just on the edge of the box defeated goalkeeper Trapp and soared into the back of the net.

Union Berlin: Gikiewicz, Reichel, Subotic, Friedrich, Trimmel, Gentner, Schmiedebach, Andrich, Bulter (Mees 66'), Andersson, Gogia (Becker 59')

Subs: Ryerson, Mees, Ujah, Flecker, Kroos, Becker, Schlotterbeck, Ingvartsen, Nicolas

Eintracht Frankfurt: Trapp, Touré, Hasebe, Hinteregger, Fernandes, Durm (Chandler 77'), Kostic, Sow, Kamada (Kohr 71'), Dost (48) (Paciencia 83'), Silva (62')

Subs: N'Dicka, Falette, Joveljic, Gacinovic, Torró, Chandler, Kohr, Ronnow, Paciencia

Takeaways from the match

Adi Hutter's Eintracht side looked considerably stronger after the second-half break. They made a number of simple errors in the first 45, but seemed to latch on to everything much better after the half-time team talk. André Silva and Bas Dost seem to be building a strong partnership up top, with Friday's match being the first where both of them started in the same game.

Union Berlin seemed to struggle consistently throughout the game. Although against stronger opposition, they made a number of technical errors and have not yet been able to get back to their early-season form after the international break in early September. They sometimes looked good going forward, but a Kevin Trapp who has said that he wants to be Germany's number one shut them out.

Eintracht faces a midweek tie away from home to Vitoria in the Europa League on Thursday evening. The Eagles suffered a 3-0 defeat in their first game against Arsenal - although their opposition did reach the final of the competition last year. Vitoria also lost, but in a 2-0 match against Standard Liege.