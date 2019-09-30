Juventus vs Bayer Leverkusen: Bianconeri host Leverkusen in Champions League clash

The teams

Juventus FC will be looking to collect their fourth straight victory Tuesday evening when they welcome Bundesliga giants Bayer 04 Leverkusen to the Allianz Stadium. After victories against Hellas Verona F.C, Brescia Calcio and most recently S.P.A.L, it finally seems like the Bianconeri are finding their form on the pitch under new coach Maurizio Sarri. Looking much more fluid in attack and getting better in defence, Juve are starting to look like their old dominant selves and now sit in second place in Serie A, only behind the perfect Internazionale.

Leverkusen are off to a decent start themselves, as they currently sit sixth in the Bundesliga with four wins, one tie and one loss. In their most recent match, they dominated their FC Augsburg opponent and won the game 3-0. However, in their first UEFA Champions League match this season, they lost 2-1 to Russian side FC Lokomotiv Moscow and will be hoping for a better result against Juventus.

Juve also did not have the best result in their first Champions League match, as they drew 2-2 with Atletico Madrid, even after going up 2-0. Both teams will be looking to bounce back with a win in hopes of moving closer to qualification into the knockout stage of the Champions League. Both squads possess a lot of firepower in attack with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala versus Kevin Volland and young sensation Kai Havertz. Which should bring lots of action and exciting attacking play.

Potential lineups

Juventus (4-3-1-2): Wojciech Szczesny; Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, Mattijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro; Sami Khedira, Miralem Pjanic, Blaise Matuidi; Aaron Ramsey; Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo

Bayer Leverkusen (4-2-3-1): Lukas Hradecky; Lars Bender, Jonathan Tah, Sven Bender, Wendell; Charles Aranguiz, Julian Baumgartlinger; Kai Havertz, Nadiem Amiri, Kevin Volland; Lucas Alario

Injuries

The injury bug has certainly hit Juventus hard this season. They look to be without backup goalkeeper Mattia Perin, captain Giorgio Chiellini, right-back Danilo, full-back Mattia De Sciglio, Marko Pjaca and right-winger Douglas Costa all due to injuries.

Leverkusen look to be without top talent and their dynamic winger Leon Bailey due to a muscle injury. But on the bright side, Leverkusen boss Peter Bosz seems to have all other players at his disposal for the match against Juventus.

Who to watch

Both Juventus and Leverkusen have loads of talent. A few players to keep an eye on from Juventus, other than Ronaldo would be; Miralem Pjanic, Aaron Ramsey and Paulo Dybala. On the Leverkusen side look for youngster Kai Havertz, Nadiem Amiri and Kevin Volland.

Pjanic has been pulling the strings in the Juventus midfield very well this season and he has now scored in back to back games for Juve. Ramsey has been phenomenal since returning from his injury which he sustained towards the end of last season, and brings loads of creativity to this Juventus midfield. Lastly, since Dybala was given his chance to play he has been great. Looking creative on the ball, making space for himself to receive the ball and linking well with Ronaldo, all he is missing now is his first goal of the season.

At only 20-years-old, Havertz has been the talk of the Bundesliga and rightfully so as the youngster continues to prove himself to be a top talent. Not to mention in six Bundesliga appearances this season, Havertz has collected two goals and one assist. Set-up man Amiri is the link between the midfield and the attackers for Leverkusen and the German has collected three assists in five league appearances. Volland has been on fire so far this season for Leverkusen and his stats prove that. The centre-forward has collected three goals, three assists in six league appearances and has been directly involved in over 50% of Leverkusen's Bundesliga goals this season.

Match details

This Group D Champions League clash will take place on Tuesday evening at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. Kick-off is scheduled for 8:00 p.m (GMT+1). Both teams will be looking for their first victory in the Champions League this season.

With the amount of talent and specifically attacking talent both teams have, there should certainly be some goals in this one. No doubt this match will be an exciting one to watch as both teams need the victory if they hope to qualify for the knockout stage of the Champions League.