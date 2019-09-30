Genk vs Napoli: The Partenopei looking to stay perfect against Genk 

The teams

K.R.C Genk, the reigning Belgian Pro League champions will be welcoming high flying SSC Napoli to the Luminus Arena on Wednesday evening for their Group E UEFA Champions League showdown.

Genk, who are currently seventh place in the Belgian league and last in the Champions League group, had a rough start to their Champions League as they were dominated 6-2 by FC Red Bull Salzburg. Genk manager Felice Mazzu will be hoping for a much better effort from his side on Wednesday evening.

Napoli, on the other hand, were very impressive in their first match against Liverpool FC. They moved the ball well and eventually their hard work paid off as they won the match 2-0. Napoli, who are currently fourth place in Serie A after their weekend victory over Brescia Calcio, will be hoping for a similar result come Wednesday evening.

Potential Lineups

Genk (4-3-3): Gaetan Coucke; Joakim Maehle, Sebastien Dewaest, Jhon Lucumi, Jere Uronen; Sander Berge, Patrik Hrosovsky, Ianis Hagi; Junya Ito, Mbwana Samatta, Theo Bongonda

Napoli (4-4-2): Alex Meret; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kostas Manolas, Kalidou Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Jose Callejon, Fabian Ruiz, Allan, Piotr Zielinski; Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne

Injuries

Genk look to have just one player who is unavailable for Wednesday's match, veteran goalkeeper Danny Vukovic looks set to miss it due to an Achilles tendon injury.

On the Napoli side, coach Carlo Ancelotti looks to be without centre-backs Nikola Maksimovic and Lorenzo Tonelli.

Who to watch

Genk centre-forward Mbwana Samatta is the man to watch for Genk as he has one goal and one assist in his only Champions League match this season. Not to mention he has five goals in eight matches in the Jupiler Pro League. Another young talent from Genk to keep an eye on is 20-year-old Ianis Hagi who has three goals and two assists in seven league appearances.

This Napoli squad has lots of exciting attacking talent. A few to keep an eye on would be Dries Mertens who has four goals and one assist in five Serie A matches. The creative spark in the midfield comes from Fabian Ruiz who has also been impressive this year and the likes of FC Barcelona have noticed his play, as reports say they may be considering a bid for the 23-year-old.

Match details

The match will take place Wednesday evening at the Luminus Arena in Genk, Belgium. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:55 p.m (GMT+1).

Genk will need to be on the top of their game defensively as this Napoli team likes to score goals for fun and if they are able to exploit this Genk defence as Salzburg did, it may be a long evening for this Genk team. However, Genk are very capable of scoring goals themselves, leaving for what should be a very exciting match.

With lots of attacking talent on both teams and both teams looking for a Champions League victory on Wednesday, expect some goals in this Group E Champions League clash.