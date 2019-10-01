RB Leipzig vs Olympique Lyonnais: Home side aiming for back-to-back European wins

RB Leipzig had been flying high at the top of the Bundesliga under new manager Julian Nagelsmann but were sent crashing back down to earth on Saturday after sustaining their first defeat of the season 3-1 at home to FC Schalke.

Nagelsmann's side relinquished top spot in the process to perennial winners of the German top-flight Bayern Munich and will be hoping that a repeat is not on the cards when Lyon visit the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday night.

Following a narrow 2-1 victory away at Benfica a fortnight ago, Leipzig returns to familiar surroundings hoping to take a large step towards qualification to the knockout stages of the Champions League for the first time in their relatively short history.

Meanwhile, Lyon have endured an inconsistent start to life under their new manager Sylvinho and currently lie in 11th place in Ligue 1 after eight games.

Les Gones are also winless in their last five matches, including a disappointing 1-1 stalemate against Zenit St Petersburg in their first match of the Champions League campaign.

Team News

The home side will be left waiting on late fitness tests to assess the availability of midfield duo Kevin Kampl and Tyler Adams.

Kampl has been absent from the Leipzig matchday squad since August due to a knee injury, whilst a groin problem has sidelined the talented Adams since the summer.

Nagelsmann will also be boosted by the return to team training of new summer signing Luan Candido.

However, the 32-year-old German coach may regard it as too soon to throw the former Palmeiras full-back straight into the starting eleven on the biggest stage of them all in club football.

Lyon goes into the Group G clash with minimal concerns on the injury front, with only right-back Kenny Tete unavailable for their trip to Germany.

Potential lineups

RB Leipzig: Peter Gulacsi, Lukas Klostermann, Dayot Upamecano, Willi Orban, Marcel Halstenberg, Diego Demme, Amadou Haidara, Marcel Sabitzer, Emil Forsberg, Timo Werner, Yussuf Poulsen

Lyon: Anthony Lopes, Leo Dubois, Joachim Andersen, Jason Denayer, Marcal, Thiago Mendes, Jeff Renne-Adelaide, Houssem Aouar, Bertrand Traore, Moussa Dembele, Memphis Depay

Key Clash

Both sides have notched a total of 14 goals in their respective league games to date and therefore it is unsurprising to see the two attacks in the spotlight heading into this one.

Werner has been in lethal form in front of goal domestically with five goals in just six appearances and the German international will be expected to lead the line in that same rich vein of form.

It was the combination of Werner and Poulsen that devastatingly put Porto to the sword on matchday one and more of the same will be required to break down a sturdy Lyon backline that have conceded only seven goals in all competitions.

However, many will argue that attack is the best form of defence in football and with Lyon possessing a counter-attacking armoury consisting of Depay and Dembele that will likely be their best chance of taking a positive result.