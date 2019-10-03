Vitoria Guimaraes v Eintracht Frankfurt Preview: Both sides in search of their first win of the competition

UEFA Europa League matchday two continues this week and in Group F, Vitoria Guimaraes face Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday, October 3. Kick-off 20:00 GMT.

Story behind:

This evening's match will be the first competitive meeting between the teams. Neither Guimaraes or Frankfurt kicked off their 2019/20 Europa League campaign well, as both sides fell to a defeat a fortnight ago to Arsenal and RC Strasbourg respectively.

However, Primeira Liga's Vitoria has a total of six home games unbeaten in the Europa League thus far and will, therefore, be counting on home advantage. While last season semi-finalists will be contesting hard to secure their first three points of the competition.

Team News:

The home side have a few unavailable players for tonight's clash. Ivo Vieira confirmed that goalkeeper Jhonatan is still recovering from an ongoing injury alongside central midfielders, Alhassan Wakaso, Al Musrati, Joseph Amoah and Andre Andre.

Wingers Ola John and striker Aziz also remain unavailable. Despite this, the Portuguese boss still has a strong squad at his disposal and will be able to count on the service of Brazilians, Lucas Evangelista, Davidson and Bruno Duarte.

The Austrian boss, Adi Hütter confirmed that midfielder Dominik Kohr is suspended for the game. While Lucas Torro and Jonathan de Guzman are not ineligible to take part.

Shot-stopper Kevin Trapp will undergo an operation on his shoulder on Thursday, remaining out of action.

Defenders Danny da Costa, David Abraham and Makoto Hasebe are recovering long-term injuries.

This doesn't leave Hütter with many options, however, Djibril Sow and Daichi Kamada could continue to feature alongside Gelson Fernandes. With fixtures pilling up, it is possible that Evan Ndicka and Mijat Gacinovic get some game time their way.

Stats:

The Eagles come into this game as underdogs, having played two previous Europa League games in Portugal, failing to win either against FC Porto and Benfica respectively.

These two sides have presented the most shots without scoring on matchday one of this season's Europa League campaign, Vitoria completed 17 shots and Frankfurt 24.

Manager Ivo Vieira's side has only managed a total of two wins in 13 European matches, with those two wins coming in home matches.

Guimaraes currently sit in fourth after seven matches, after finishing a place below last season.

Their journey saw them getting past Jeunesse d'Esch, Ventspils and Steaua Bucharest in the Europa League qualifiers, before their 2-0 away loss to Standard Liege.

Whereas the Germans, have a better record away from home - five out of six away wins in group stage matches.

Frankfurt have bounced back from two straight defeats to a 2-2 draw at home against Borussia Dortmund and 2-1 win at Union Berlin in the Bundesliga. Portuguese striker Andre Silva scored in both matches and newly recruited Bas Dost got his name on the scoresheet in Berlin.

Predicted line-ups:

Vitoria Guimaraes: Joao Miguel; Sacko, Tapsoba, Bondarenko, Rafa; Pepe Rodrigues, Poha; Andre Pereira, Lucas Evangelista, Davidson; Bruno Duarte

Eintracht Frankfurt: Ronnow; Toure, N'Dicka, Hinteregger; Durm, Sow, Fernandes, Kostic; Gacinovic; Andre Silva, Dost.

The managers' thoughts:

Vieira acknowledged that his squad will give out a good response on Thursday in order to obtain a positive result:

Embed from Getty Images "We know that tomorrow (Thursday), will be a complicated task. We are going to play against a very strong opponent from a competitive league, having also reached the semi-finals last year. Their team is filled with good players but we have our weapons, ambitions and pretensions. We will fight for what we believe in but we are also aware of the difficulties we will encounter.

The Frankfurt boss is aware that his side have a tough opponent ahead of Thursday's evening match, but was also full of praise for Ivo Vieira's side:

"Vitória have got a very good team. They play with a 4-3-3 formation and have got a very good attacking midfielder in Lucas Evangelista. On the whole they're good on the ball and are set up to attack. We'll have to combat that with our own game plan."

"We approach every game with the intention of winning it. Vitória are very good at home and kept several clean sheets during qualifying. It won't be easy at all. Both teams have got their backs to the walls. We want to use the momentum from our win away to Union Berlin. We'll need to play very well for 90 minutes if we're going to win here."