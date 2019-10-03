Vitoria 0 - 1 Eintracht Frankfurt: Hutter's side prevail in Portugal

Both sides entered Thursday's match having lost in the first week of 2019/20's Europa League competition. Eintracht fell 3-0 at the hands of last years finalists Arsenal, who will prove to be an extremely tough task for all opposition in Group F, with Vitoria losing 2-0 in Belgium to Standard Liege.

Adi Hutter's side went into the game sitting exactly mid-table in the Bundesliga - ninth. They have picked up 10 points in their first six matches of this season, only three off Europa and Champions League places.

The match

Young Frenchman Evan N'Dicka netted the only goal of the game in the 36th minute. Djibril Sow swung in a corner that soared just outside of the six-yard box, and with a number of players leaping up, N'Dicka managed to hit the ball with the back of his head before it looped into the back of Silva's goal.

Erik Durm came close in the 73rd minute, his shot from a corner bouncing on the ground before being cleared off of the line by Vitoria's goalkeeper. It was just over a minute later when Filip Kostic's downward header was once again saved on the line by Silva.

Without goalkeeper Kevin Trapp for the rest of the season, replacement Frederik Ronnow was not troubled by any of the Vitoria players for the entirety of the match.

Vitoria: Silva, Sacko (Costa Rocha 65') , Tapsoba, Pedrao, Hanin, Poha, Agu, Evangelista, Edwards, Bonatini (Duarte 65'), Davidson (Pereira 78')

Subs: de Jesus, Venanvio, Soares, Rocha, Pereira, Rodrigues, Duarte

Eintracht: Ronnow, Touré, Hinteregger, N'Dicka (36'), Fernandes, Durm, Kostic, Sow, Rode (Kamada 60'), Silva, Paciencia (Dost 68')

Subs: Falette, Dost, Gacinovic, Kamada, Chandler, da Costa (Durm 78'), Simmermann.

Takeaways from the match

Unbeaten in their past two Bundesliga games, Eintracht have now picked up a third match without losing before they take on Werder Bremen away from home on Sunday.

Group F of the Europa League looks like it will become a race between Eintracht, Vitoria and Standard Liege for second place. Arsenal have already won their first two by comfortable margins, netting seven, and with last year's finalists performing so well, it will be a close-fought battle for the others. The Germans take on Liege at home in their next match of the competition on the 24th of the month, after play is suspended for the international break when this weekend's Bundesliga has finished.

Vitoria are currently fourth in the Liga NOS, in which minnows Famalicao sit atop. Unbeaten in the Portuguese top flight, the side who have been promoted for the first time in 25 years are competing against the top teams in the league against all odds. Vitoria now waits until the 20th of October for their next game, where they are up against third division Sintra in the Portuguese cup.