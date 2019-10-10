Liechtenstein vs Italy: First place Italy travel to Liechtenstein 

The teams

Liechtenstein have had a very tough time thus far in their UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying matches and have yet to pick up a win. They currently have two points after their most recent 1-1 draw against Armenia on Saturday, but they still sit at the bottom of Group J. Tuesday's match against the Italian national team will be a tough one for Liechtenstein but they will be hoping to shock the group leaders and pull out a positive result.

Thanks to a well placed penalty by Jorginho and a deflected effort by Federico Bernardeschi, Italy won their Saturday match against Greece 2-0. Thanks to that result, Italy are now a perfect 7-0-0 and have already qualified for UEFA Euro 2020. New Italian head coach Roberto Mancini has this team playing with passion and in a winning manner, although there are still some areas that need to be worked on but that will get better with time and team familiarity.

Since Italy have already qualified, expect Mancini to field some new fresh faces in the Italy starting XI on Tuesday. Hopefully, some of these depth players can take this opportunity to impress Mancini and take a spot on this Azzurri team for the upcoming tournament.

Possible lineups

Liechtenstein (3-4-1-2): Benjamin Buchel; Andreas Malin, Daniel Kauffmann, Maximilian Goppel; Martin Rechsteiner, Martin Buchel, Michele Polverino, Livio Meier; Nicolas Hasler; Yanik Frick, Dennis Salanovic

Italy (4-3-3): Salvatore Sirigu; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Gianluca Mancini, Armando Izzo, Cristiano Biraghi; Nicolo Zaniolo, Sandro Tonali, Bryan Cristante; Stephan El Shaarawy, Andrea Belotti, Vincenzo Grifo

Injuries

There are no reported injuries for Liechtenstein since their last game against Armenia.

But for Italy, winger Federico Chiesa exited Saturday's match early and has recently left the team due to what is believed to be a minor injury to the youngster. Also, Internazionale full-back Danilo D'Ambrosio looks to have broken his toe during Italy's last match against Greece, so he will be unavailable for Tuesday's match as well.

Who to watch

From Liechtenstein look to attacker Yanik Frick who scored for them in their most previous match against Armenia. Also, look for attacker Dennis Salanovic, who scored for Liechtenstein against Greece, as he has been bright a spot for the team.

From Italy look to young midfield talents Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo. Tonali, who is only 19-years-old, is a wonderfully skilled passer and pulls the strings very well in the middle at such a young age. Zaniolo at only 20-years-old is a very powerful and skilled midfielder that can play in multiple positions. Both these young talents look to be the future of Italy and hopefully, coach Mancini gives them the opportunity to prove what they can do. Also, striker Andrea Belotti has been in great form this season for Torino F.C.

Match details

Tuesday's clash between these two will be held in Liechtenstein at the Rheinpark Stadion which is the national stadium of Liechtenstein. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:45 p.m (GMT+1).