The Wolves players on international duty

An international call-up is what most managers fear as teams are left without their valuable players and therefore it becomes a struggle to prepare around the league upcoming fixtures, worse yet, is if a player picks up an injury during international duty.

This month, the Wolves' manager, Nuno Espirito Santo has been left without seven players due to being on international duty for their respective nations.

Home Nations

With EURO 2020 just around the corner, Matt Doherty will be representing Ireland in what will be his eighth appearance for their forthcoming away matches against Georgia on Saturday, October 12 and Switzerland, three days later. Ireland currently sit comfortably on top of Group D, the boss Mick McCarthy will look to continue with his 100% unbeaten record.

Away Nations

Leander Dendoncker secured another international call-up to represent Belgium in their two next matches with one being at home and the other way to Kazakhstan. However, on Thursday evening he was unable to feature in their 9-0 victory over San Marino through illness. Roberto Martinez saluted his side's human qualities upon guaranteeing an early Euro 2020 spot.

Down south, Patrick Cutrone has earned a recall to the Italy under-21s side. Cutrone replaced Andrea Pinamonti at the start of the second half in Italy's 0-0 draw to the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on Thursday. A game that saw either side finish with ten men as Troy Parrott and Moise Kean received red cards over a disagreement. Sitting currently in fourth place with only four points, the under-21s side will look to bounce back on their visit to Yerevan on Monday to face Armenia.

As expected, keeper Rui Patricio, Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves have received another international call up to link-up the Portuguese senior squad in Euro qualifying matches. Fernando Santos' side will host fourth-placed Luxembourg at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon. The trio will then travel to Kyiv for the reverse fixture against Ukraine on Monday, a match that ended in goalless last year.

The youngster, Ruben Vinagre travelled to the Netherlands to link-up with the under-21s Portuguese squad to take on Erwin van de Looi's men at De Vijverberg Stadium on Monday. Rui Jorge's side are group G leaders on six points.

Remarkable exclusion

Raul Jimenez did not get an international call-up to represent Mexico this term. The 28-year-old previously disputed the CONCACAF Gold Cup final in the summer where they overcome the United States in a 1-0 victory at the Soldier Field.

Full list of players on international duty: Leander Dendoncker (BEL), Matt Doherty (IRE), Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Rui Patricio (POR), Patrick Cutrone (ITA U21) Ruben Vinagre (POR U21)