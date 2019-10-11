Switzerland v Republic of Ireland Preview: The Irish look to guarantee a top-two spot

Stade de Geneve will host the Euro 2020 qualifiers with kick-off scheduled for 19:45 GMT.

Ireland are level on 12 points with runners up Denmark and will battle to continue their unbeaten run. A victory will be enough to earn a top-two spot in Group D.

Although the Swiss are positioned third in the group, Vladimir Petković's squad has assured a place in the playoffs through their efforts of getting into the semi-finals in this summer's UEFA Nations League.

Mick McCarthy's men will be looking to bounce back after their away 0-0 draw to Georgia. Though he stated he was satisfied with his side's performance and maintaining top of the group on their current head-to-head record with Denmark. However, things could change after Tuesday night.

Current form:

Switzerland will be counting on home-advantage this time as they look to push themselves closer to Denmark after a 1-0 defeat last time out. The defeat meant they would stay in third place of Group D, four points behind their Tuesday's opponents. While Denmark are also in the chase to secure an automatic qualification spot.

Petković's squad have had a disappointing start, have won just once in their last six outings in all competitions. However, their 1-0 loss in Denmark ended a run of six-games unbeaten in qualifying for the European Championships. Their previous qualifying defeat dates back to 2015 against England.

The side secured positive results on home soil in qualifying, registering a total of six matches unbeaten with five wins in the process - scoring at least three times in that six-match undefeated.

Switzerland form: WDDWL

Embed from Getty Images

Ireland has presented a confident side this campaign by showing a strong character away from Dublin by salvaging a late 1-1 draw in Denmark.

McCarthy's Ireland have also been fortunate to strike during the closing stages against the Swiss last month while Nations League finalists have been receiving on five occasions during this year's campaign.

Meanwhile, the Irish have conceded so many late strikes, Switzerland will feel that their luck upfront may change at some point and a strong finish from the Swiss can make a difference to their opponents between qualification and a playoff place.

Republic of Ireland form: WWDWDD

Team News:

Switzerland's 56-year-old manager may recall back Stephan Linchsteiner and Kevin Mbabu into the team while Remo Freuler could also potentially be an option.

As for Ireland, Aaron Connolly who made his international debut at the weekend, he will likely be kept on the substitute's bench.

Due to any late fitness concerns, McCarthy could opt to select the same starting XI with Callum Robinson reverting his role to a central striker, replacing James Collins.

Possible line-ups:

Switzerland: Sommer, Elvedi, Schar, Akanji, Mbabu, Zakaria, Xhaka, Rodriguez, Embolo, Mehmedi, Seferovic.

Ireland: Randolph, Coleman, Duffy, Egan, Doherty, Whelan, Hourihane, Robinson, Hendrick, McClean, Collins.